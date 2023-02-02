Austin police investigating fatal shooting of two Jarrell High football players

Austin police are investigating a shooting at a hookah lounge that killed a Jarrell High School student, officials said.

Austin police are investigating the death of a second Jarrell High School football player from a shooting that wounded three other people at a hookah lounge on Saturday night, officials said on Thursday.

Jaitron Tatum, 18, died from his gunshot wounds on Wednesday, according to a police news release on Thursday. Brayden Bolyard, 17, died at the scene at the Moon Palace Hookah Lounge in Northwest Austin on Saturday, police have said.

"Tatum is the second murder victim in this case making this a capital murder," a police press release said. "A person of interest has been identified."

Detectives determined that the shooter had a prior history with one of the victims, police have said.

A relative of Bolyard's did not return a request for comment on Wednesday. The Jarrell school district has confirmed that Bolyard and Tatum were both students at Jarrell High School. They are also both listed as members of the Jarrell football team on a football roster online.

A spokesman for the district, Nick Spinetto, made a statement about Tatum's death on Thursday.

"To our great sadness, we received word this morning that a Jarrell High School student passed away overnight in the hospital," he said. "Our hearts are heavy with grief. His loss leaves a hole in our Cougar family. We ask you to join us in keeping his family and our community in your thoughts during this time."

Spinetto also commented earlier in the week about Bolyard's death.

"We are profoundly saddened by the loss of one of our students," said Spinetto. "He was a gifted student and athlete who made a lasting impression on our district. The loss of this young life will have a significant impact on our school community."

The district will hold a candlelight vigil, Spinetto said. The date has not yet been set.

Police said they received multiple 911 calls around 10:19 p.m. Saturday reporting a shooting at 12636 Research Blvd. A police spokesperson said officers arrived minutes later and began performing life-saving measures on the victims until EMS arrived. One person was pronounced dead at 10:42 p.m.

Austin-Travis County EMS said two of the victims were taken to a local trauma facility in critical condition.

Anyone with any information can contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS People can also submit a tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477. A reward up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.

