Austin police investigating fatal shooting at Super 8 Motel in South Austin

A man was killed in the parking lot of a South Austin Super Motel 8 early Thursday morning, according to a police briefing.

First responders received reports of two men with guns and arrived at the scene, located off the southbound Interstate 35 service road, shortly after midnight.

The first officers on scene heard a gunshot before finding the suspected gunman, along with a man with life-threatening gunshot wounds, in the parking lot, police spokesperson Ariel Crumes said. First aid was attempted, but the man died of his injuries at the scene.

Police took the suspected gunman into custody with no incident and confiscated a firearm found at the scene. They determined it was an isolated incident, with no threat to the public.

The Austin Police Department did not immediately respond to requests for information on potential charges for the gunman Thursday afternoon.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Austin police investigating fatal shooting at Super 8 Motel