Man thought to be in his 20s found slain near Barton Springs Pool, Austin police say

The body of a young man was found beside Barton Springs Pool in Zilker Park early Thursday, the killing now among more than four dozen homicides reported in Austin so far this year.

Authorities at around 7:15 a.m. on Thursday responded to the park, located in the 2200 block of Barton Springs Road, after receiving a call from Barton Springs Pool employees saying a vehicle parked nearby had bullet holes in the window. Investigators followed a blood trail from the vehicle and found a man, believed to be in his early 20s, who had died at the scene.

Officer Demitri Hobbs, a spokesperson for Austin police, clarified that the victim was not inside of the pool, but on the ground nearby. His identity had not been immediately released.

Investigators on Thursday were still at the pool, trying to find security footage of the killing, identify any witnesses and collect further evidence, according to Hobbs.

This is the second homicide investigation in as many days in the popular park areas along Lady Bird Lake near downtown in South Austin.

● On Wednesday, Austin police investigated another homicide only a few blocks away at Auditorium Shores at Town Lake Metropolitan Park off West Riverside Drive.

The investigation into that homicide began after a person on a morning jog found a man at the park, located south of Lady Bird Lake, who was said to have a head injury.

Authorities arrived at the park and found the man, who was believed to be middle-aged and possibly experiencing homelessness, with significant trauma to his head, according to Austin police officer Michael Bullock. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

● Last week, Austin police were investigating its 49th homicide case of the year, a milestone that puts the annual total above 2020's caseload, which at the time was the highest in more than 20 years.

Police on Aug. 16 responded at 10:57 a.m. to the intersection of East Sixth and Sabine streets in downtown Austin after reports of a shooting. When officers arrived at the scene, they found 36-year-old Chester Sauls on the ground with an apparent gunshot wound. Sauls was pronounced dead at the scene.

A person of interest in the Sauls case has been identified, police said. Anyone with more information or video about this case should call the police at 512-974-8477; the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 512-472-8477, use the new Crime Stoppers App, or email Austin police at homicide.apd@austintexas.gov.

Authorities last year had tallied 89 homicides, the most such deaths since at least the 1960s, when Austin police first began keeping those kinds of records. The death toll last year was more than the number of killings in 2019 (38) and 2020 (48) combined.

Austin's previous record for homicides in a year was 59 in 1984, when the homicide rate was 13.2 per 100,000 residents. While Austin's 89 homicides in 2021 were well above the 59 reported in 1984, the homicide rate last year was 9.25 per 100,000 residents. The homicide rate was 3.4 in 2019 and 4.4 in 2020.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Austin police investigating homicide near Barton Springs Pool