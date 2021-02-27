Austin police investigating suspicious death of 64-year-old woman

Feb. 26—AUSTIN — Austin police and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are investigating the suspicious death of a 64-year-old woman Friday morning.

At approximately 8 a.m., police were sent to the 1900 block of Third Avenue Northeast in Austin for a report of an unresponsive, not breathing adult female. Upon arrival, APD officers along with Austin Fire and Mayo ambulance performed life-saving measures on the woman to no avail and she was pronounced deceased at 8:30 a.m.

The woman had an injury near her left eye. APD detectives determined the injury was suspicious.

An investigation is ongoing by the APD and BCA.

This is a developing story.