Austin police officer fatally shoots man at South Austin apartments Thursday morning

An Austin police officer shot and killed a man Thursday morning at an apartment complex in South Austin, officials said.

Police Chief Joseph Chacon said officers responded to a call at 4:55 a.m. from someone saying a woman was "frantically" knocking at their door and asking for help. Officers arrived to an apartment complex in the 3600 block of Menchaca Road a few minutes later.

Chacon said officers spoke with the woman who said a man was chasing her through the apartment complex and that she was "in fear for her life." He said it appears the two knew each other but their relationship is unclear. The woman did not have any injuries, police said.

Officers then broadcast over the air that the man was last seen running west.

A few moments later, the man began approaching the officers while holding a weapon that appeared to be a knife, Chacon said. He was uncertain what kind of knife the man was holding.

The three responding officers pulled their weapons, told the man to drop the knife and tried to “deescalate the situation," Chacon said.

The man was yelling for the officers to "shoot him (and) to kill him," he said.

An officer tased the man as he walked toward them, but Chacon said it was ineffective. A second officer tased the man but it too didn't stop him.

Chacon said the man continued walking toward the officers when one of them fatally shot him. Life-saving measures were attempted on the man, Chacon said, but he was pronounced dead at the scene about 5:19 a.m.

Chacon said the man's mental health history or if he was having a mental health crisis was unknown.

The officer who killed the man has three and a half years on the force, Chacon said. While the first officer who tased him has 13 years of experience and the second officer who tased him is a probationary officer. He said all three have been placed on administrative duty while an investigation into the shooting continues.

There will be two investigations, a criminal one by the department's special investigations unit that's overseen by the district attorney's office, Chacon said. The second is an administrative investigation by the department's internal affairs and overseen by the Office of Police Oversight.

As per Austin police protocols, body camera footage of the incident will be released in 10 days, and more information will be disseminated as the investigation continues, Chacon said.

He said it's too early in the investigation to comment on how the officers handled the situation and that he would need to gather more facts before making a determination.

"These types of things happen, unfortunately, on a regular basis, and most of the time we're able to deescalate them, get people into custody safely and with either no injury or very minimal injury," Chacon said. "This is just a tragic circumstance and you know, got to take care of our officers as well as take care of the scene and the family of all involved."

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: APD officer shoots, kills man in South Austin on Thursday morning