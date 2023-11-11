Austin police officer killed, another injured in South Austin shooting. Here's what we know

One police officer was fatally shot and another injured in a shooting early Saturday morning at a home in South Austin, marking the first time in more than a decade that an Austin cop has been killed in an on-duty shooting.

The second officer, who was also shot, is in stable condition, officials said.

Interim Austin police Chief Robin Henderson held a news conference Saturday morning to provide an update on the shooting. Here's what we know.

What happened?

At 2:38 a.m., a woman screaming for help called 911, saying she was being stabbed.

Officers arrived at the scene at 2:49 a.m. and noted a suspect was inside a home with two injured victims.

A third victim, a woman, escaped before officers arrived and was taken at 3:03 a.m. to a local hospital for her injuries.

Officers entered the home about 3 a.m. but retreated after a person inside shot at them.

SWAT officers were called for backup and arrived to the scene about an hour later and forced themselves inside the home around 4:11 a.m. The suspect shot at police, with a firefight ensuing in which two officers and the suspect were hit. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

One officer died from his injuries "despite the tremendous efforts of our officers, EMS attack medics, Austin Fire Department and local hospital staff," Henderson said. Another was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.

Two other people inside the home were found dead.

Where did the shooting happen?

The shooting occurred at 9308 Bernoulli Drive, an area off Westgate Boulevard, south of U.S. 290 and east of MoPac.

Who are the Austin officers that were killed, injured?

Police did not publicly identify the officers.

What did Austin Police Department officials say?

Henderson said the name of the officers involved would not be released at this time.

She said APD will conduct a criminal investigation as well as an administrative investigation into the incident.

"This has been a very tragic day, a very tragic incident for all involved," she said.

She noted the investigation is in its early stages and that details are subject to change.

When was the last time an Austin officer was shot on duty?

This marks the first time in more than a decade that an Austin officer has died in an on-duty shooting. The last officer to die in an on-duty shooting was officer Jaime Padron in April 2012.

Since Padron's death in 2012, COVID-19 and car crashes have killed six more officers in the line of duty, according to the Austin Police memorial page.

The Austin Police Retired Officers Association published a post on X, formerly Twitter, commenting on the recent officer's killing.

"Our hearts are heavy this morning with the news of one of our brothers with APD having been shot and killed in the line of duty," the post said. "Please pray for his family all the APD family and for the speedy recovery of a second officer wounded in the same incident."

Will Austin police release body cam footage, audio of the shooting?

Henderson said officers' body-worn cameras captured footage of the shooting.

Generally, Austin police release bodycam footage as well as 911 recordings within 10 days of the incident.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Austin police officer killed, one injured in shooting. What we know.