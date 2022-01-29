Austin police officer shoots, injures man early Saturday in North Austin

Chief Joseph Chacon provides a... - Austin Police Department

An Austin police officer responding to a report of a shooting near St. Johns Avenue early Saturday shot and wounded a man, police said.

Officers are investigating whether the man who was shot was connected to the shooting death of a woman early Saturday in Northeast Austin. The homicide is still under investigation and details about the exact location or the woman's identity were not immediately available.

As of Saturday morning, the man who was shot by the officer was in stable condition and expected to survive, police said. Neither the officer nor the man who was shot were identified by police.

About 2:31 a.m. officers responded to the service road of Interstate 35 near St. Johns Avenue after multiple 911 callers reported a shooting near a restaurant in the area.

Four minutes later, officers arrived and began talking to witnesses, Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon said during a media briefing Saturday.

"Witnesses advised that there was a male subject that had shot a female and that the female had left in a vehicle," Chacon said. "The male subject was still on foot in the area."

One witness reported seeing the shooter and directed officers to the location where the shots had come from, Chacon said.

After searching the area, one of the officers "observed a man matching the description of the subject in the parking lot of a nearby motel," Chacon said.

"The officer immediately began giving directions to the subject and identified himself as a police officer and telling the subject to get on the ground," Chacon said. "The subject did not do so and began walking away from the officer."

Chacon said the officer continued to give commands and began following the man. The officers alerted other officers to come to the area.

"The subject then walked in between two vehicles, the officer moved to intercept and as the subject was walking between the two vehicles, the two came face to face and shots were fired by the Austin officer," Chacon said. "The subject went down."

Officers provided "life-saving measures" and the man was taken to a hospital where he remains stable, Chacon said.

A firearm was recovered at the scene.

The incident was captured on multiple body cameras, Chacon said. The video of the incident will be released to the public within 10 days as per the police department's policy.

The officer has been with the department for two years and was placed on administrative leave, Chacon said.

Anyone who has more information about the incident can call Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477 or use the Crime Stoppers App.

