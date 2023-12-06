Austin police officer shot and injured Tuesday night in Southwest Austin

An Austin police officer has been shot and injured Tuesday night, the second officer shot in one day in the city.

The latest shooting happened in the 5370 block of Austral Loop in Southwest Austin, the Austin Police Department said in a post on X. Authorities are investigating if both shootings are connected.

There is no update on the condition of the Austin officer. Earlier Tuesday, an Austin Independent School District officer was shot in the leg during a routine patrol. No one has been arrested in the shooting at Northeast Early College High School.

The Police Department said drivers should expect delays in the area and plan accordingly.

This is a developing story and will be updated. Check back for details.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Austin police officer shooting: Second officer injured Tuesday night