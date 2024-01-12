Austin police officers not indicted in November SWAT standoff that left assailant dead

Three Austin Police Department SWAT officers will not face charges in the fatal shooting of an assailant last year after they were cleared by a Travis County grand jury on Thursday.

Those were three of the four officers who responded to emergency calls at the home of the Nassar family on Nov. 11, 2023, and engaged in a standoff with the assailant, who had stabbed three of his family members. One officer, Jorge Pastore, and the assailant died of their gunshot wounds that night. Another officer was also shot but survived. Two members of the Nassar family were found dead at the scene.

The three officers cleared were listed by the district attorney's office as officer Jared Carruth, officer Kevin Olejar and Sgt. Kevin De La Rue.

"They put their own safety and lives at risk, and our office is truly grateful for their service," Travis County District Attorney José Garza said of the policemen in a news release.

Pastore was the third Austin Police Department officer shot and killed in the line of duty since 2000.

