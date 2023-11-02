Austin police: Officials arrest man accused of killing woman in road rage incident

The U.S. Marshals Service this week arrested a man accused of killing a 46-year-old woman in a road rage incident in September, according to the Austin Police Department.

Justin Justice, 28, was booked into the Travis County Jail on a charge of first-degree murder, the department said. County records show his bond was set at $250,000.

The U.S. Marshals’ Lone Star Fugitive Task Force assisted the Austin Police Department with the investigation on Oct. 31, according to a news release. The task force located Justice, who fled on foot in the 2800 block of AW Grimes Boulevard in Round Rock. Justice was later found and apprehended.

Around 6 p.m. on Sept. 30, Austin police officers responded to the 8600 block of the North Interstate 35 southbound service road after an automated 911 call alert from an iPhone indicated that a vehicle collision had been detected, according to Justice’s arrest affidavit. More 911 callers reported that a vehicle with an unresponsive driver had rolled down the exit ramp of the highway, police said.

Police found the vehicle and saw that the driver, Teressa Ferguson, had an apparent gunshot wound.

Austin-Travis County EMS and firefighters attempted life-saving measures, but Ferguson was pronounced dead at the scene around 6:30.

Witnesses told police that they’d seen Ferguson’s vehicle on the side of the road at exit 240 and that a silver Infiniti four-door vehicle was also stopped to the left of Ferguson’s vehicle “as if the two drivers were interacting with each other,” the affidavit said. One of the witnesses reported that they heard a gunshot and smelled burnt gunpowder.

The witnesses said they saw the Infiniti rapidly accelerate and flee, the affidavit said.

In early October, police identified Justice as the suspect after reviewing surveillance video from a Super 8 motel near the crime scene and from an East Austin apartment complex where an officer saw the Infiniti, as well as an anonymous tip that pointed to Justice as the owner of the Infiniti, according to the affidavit. An officer also conducted a traffic stop on Justice’s vehicle on Oct. 5 and noticed that Justice matched the suspect description based on the Super 8 surveillance video.

A police detective executed search warrants on Justice’s Infiniti and two cellphones belonging to him. A 9 mm firearm was found in the vehicle’s glove compartment, and one of the phones contained a screenshot of a news article about Ferguson’s death, the affidavit said.

