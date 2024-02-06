Austin police pushing for virtual jail booking, magistration

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department (APD) wants to transition to a more virtual process of booking people into the jail.

Here’s how the process would work: Instead of having to come downtown to the central booking facility every time APD officers arrest someone, they could instead take them to any APD location, fill out the booking forms remotely and coordinate the initial court hearing virtually, according to the department.

“It would be a time-saving measure for us,” said Austin Police Association (APA) President Michael Bullock. “Depending on what area of time they work, the time of day, this could take an officer maybe 3 or 4 hours to go through the whole process.”

The new plan to handle things virtually came about as a way for APD to limit patrol officers’ time at central booking in light of department staffing shortages.

Some, however, fear the efficiency comes at the cost of quality – and may hinder due process.

“I find the idea of a virtual magistration process concerning, bordering on alarming,” said Bradley Hargis, executive director of the Capital Area Private Defender Service. “I don’t think you’re providing as quality of a hearing as you might in person. Any time someone is arrested both from the defendant’s perspective and from the community safety perspective, you want a judge to be as fully informed as possible.”

Bullock said he has confidence in a virtual system because of how far the community has come with virtual technology since the pandemic.

“We have found a lot of efficiencies that came come about through these processes and the world overall has adapted to this type of technology,” he said.

You can read APD’s presentation to the Public Safety Commission about the virtual magistration program here.

According to APD, the department will test out the new program with a mock trial in the next three weeks. From there, the parties involved will address any areas in need of improvement and determine the next steps.

