Austin police release bystander video, body camera footage from deadly March 6 shooting of man

Austin police on Thursday released bystander video and officer body camera footage from a March 6 shooting in North Austin where two officers investigating an unrelated shooting fatally shot a man.

Austin Police Chief Joe Chacon said the man was identified as 28-year-old Miguel Ruiz Rivera.

At 2:55 p.m. March 6, police had initially responded to a shooting at a Motel 6 on the southbound service road of North Interstate 35, in the 7100 block near the intersection with East St. Johns Avenue. The victim in that shooting was taken to a hospital but has since been released from the hospital, Chacon said.

"That shooting was not related to the officer-involved shooting," he said.

However, as a result of that initial shooting call, police officers Britton Taylor and Charles Wesley were investigating the motel shooting and canvassing the area, looking for video that could provide more information about the incident, Chacon said.

They were in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven on the north side of the Motel 6 about 4:45 p.m. when they heard gunshots coming from the East St. John's Avenue bridge over I-35.

After they called for other officers to respond, the two officers approached East St. Johns Avenue and they saw "a subject who appeared to be firing a weapon into a tent that was located in that area," Chacon said.

Chacon said both officers gave Ruiz Rivera commands to get on the ground and he did not comply. Instead, he turned in the direction of the officers "while pointing a gun in their direction and began to fire multiple shots in their direction."

Video recorded on a bystander's cellphone, but which had no sound, shows the officers running toward Ruiz Rivera, who was seen across the street from them, struggling with another person on a sidewalk. In the video, the officers wait for a bus to pass by before crossing the street and lifting their arms in position to fire their weapons. Ruiz Rivera is later seen running from the officers and then falling to the ground.

Story continues

Police Chief Joe Chacon

Shots being fired can be heard from Taylor's body camera video footage. An officer is heard asking "Is that shots?" and asking for assistance. After Taylor walks toward the area where the shots came from, he points out the man and can be heard shouting, "get on the ground" before firing multiple shots. Taylor soon after is heard shouting, "Stay on the ground!" and "Do not move! Let me see your hands," while still pointing his weapon at Ruiz Rivera on the ground.

Another officer is seen approaching the man who is still on the ground and Taylor, and another officer put handcuffs on him.

Wesley's body camera footage shows Wesley walking behind Taylor and then lifting his arms holding his weapon and then firing multiple shots toward Ruiz Rivera's direction.

With Ruiz Rivera on the ground, police moved his weapon away and tried to give the man first aid, but he died at 5:06 p.m., Chacon said. No other injuries were reported.

Wesley was "in a training capacity" and had graduated from the academy earlier this year. Taylor, who has four years of experience with the Austin Police Department, was Wesley's training officer, Chacon said. Both remain on administrative duty as per the department's protocol when lethal force is used.

A criminal inquiry will be undertaken by the department's special investigations unit with the Travis County district attorney's office and an administrative investigation is being conducted by the police internal affairs unit with the civilian Office of Police Oversight, the police chief said.

The video footage released Thursday is available on the Austin Police Department's YouTube and other social media channels, Chacon said. The video includes a warning about graphic content.

Anyone with more information about the incident can call Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477, or use the Crime Stoppers App.

