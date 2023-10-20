Austin police respond to third homicide in Riverside area this week

The Austin Police Department is investigating a third homicide in the Riverside area this week.

Police responded to 911 calls around 10 p.m. Thursday at the Estates at Riverside apartment complex at 1300 Crossing Place, officer Ariel Crumes said in a briefing with reporters. They later found a male resident dead with several gunshot wounds. The name and age of the victim have not been released as of Friday morning.

Homicide detectives interviewed witnesses Thursday night, but it is unclear if police are looking for a suspect. Austin police did not respond to a request on Friday for an update.

The previous two homicides in the Riverside area included a man found dead Monday morning in a parking lot near the 2200 block of East Riverside Drive with "multiple injuries" after reports of gunfire. On Saturday morning, around 2:30 a.m., police responded to a shooting at the Solaris apartment complex at 1700 Burton Drive, where they found an injured man who later died at the hospital.

