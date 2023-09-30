Austin police searching for bank robbery suspect

FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
1 min read
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police are looking for a man suspected in two robberies at the same bank.

Officials say he first hit the A-Plus Federal Credit Union on East Highway 290 on June 21. He then robbed the same bank Thursday afternoon.

Police say he threatened to shoot a teller and got away with some cash.

Police are not sure if he was armed, or if he left in a vehicle.

The suspect is described as:

  • A man in his early 20s

  • Around 5'5" tall

  • Thin build

  • Hair in dreads or twists that go past his nose.

If you have any information, contact APD's Robbery Unit or call Crime Stoppers.

