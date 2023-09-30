Austin police searching for bank robbery suspect

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police are looking for a man suspected in two robberies at the same bank.

Officials say he first hit the A-Plus Federal Credit Union on East Highway 290 on June 21. He then robbed the same bank Thursday afternoon.

Police say he threatened to shoot a teller and got away with some cash.

Police are not sure if he was armed, or if he left in a vehicle.

The suspect is described as:

A man in his early 20s

Around 5'5" tall

Thin build

Hair in dreads or twists that go past his nose.

If you have any information, contact APD's Robbery Unit or call Crime Stoppers.