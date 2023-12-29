Austin police searching for man accused of assaulting someone behind a dumpster Thursday

Austin police are searching for a man accused of assaulting a person with a gun Thursday afternoon.

Shortly after 4 p.m., police received reports of a disturbance in the 2400 block of South Congress Avenue, according to a news release. The victim in the case told police they were forced to go behind a dumpster with the suspect, where the suspect hit them repeatedly and threatened them with a handgun. The suspect fled the scene before police arrived.

Austin police released a photo of a man accused of assaulting someone behind a dumpster along South Congress Avenue on Thursday

Police gave this description of the suspect:

About 45 to 55 years old

Light hair in a ponytail

Last seen wearing a blue T-shirt, blue jeans, and a gray and blue ball cap

Possibly lives in the area of South Congress Avenue and Oltorf Street

Possibly armed with a handgun

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the department's aggravated assault unit at 512-974-5245. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.

Police are offering a reward of up to $1,000 for any information that leads to an arrest.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: APD searching for suspect in assault behind dumpster on South Congress