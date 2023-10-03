After a woman was shot and killed in an apparent road rage incident on Saturday in North Austin, the Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect.

Homicide Detective Israel Piña said police were called at 6 p.m. Saturday to the scene of a car crash in the southbound lanes of the 8800 block of North Interstate 35, near Rundberg Lane.

Piña said officers arrived and found that Teressa Gandy Ferguson, 46, had been shot and was unresponsive. Police previously said she died at the scene.

Ferguson was speaking to a friend on the phone and told that person about the minor vehicle collision she had been in and that she had pulled over to exchange information with the driver when the phone line went dead, Piña said.

Some witnesses have already come forward, but Piña said police are asking anyone else with dash camera footage or who may have been near to call the Police Department's tip line at 512-974-TIPS.

"I can't stress to you the importance of trying to find out who the suspect is in this case and getting them arrested," Piña said. "This is somebody that is a dangerous individual. It doesn't appear that there was any kind of altercation or anything other than the collision that would have spurred this incident."

There's no indication the two people knew each other. The only description police provided was that the suspect was driving a gray four-door sedan.

Piña said this is the second road rage incident that ended in a homicide that he's worked on this year and that more road rage incidents are ending in assault.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Austin police seek suspect in apparent road rage killing of woman