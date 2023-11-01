Austin police still seeking suspect in May homicide of 18-year-old

After a six-month search for new leads in the homicide of 18-year-old Davante Reece, Austin Police Department detectives are asking for the public to provide any information that can help identify a suspect.

Around 11:30 p.m. May 9, Austin police officers responded to the area of Manor Road and Rogge Lane, where several people reported hearing gunshots, the Austin Police Department said in a news release. Officers did not find victims there, but, a short time later, a woman called 911 and said her boyfriend had been shot. Officers responded to Breeze Way, a few blocks from the original location, and found Reece with apparent gunshot wounds.

Davante Reece

Reece died at the scene, the news release said.

Investigators believe that Reece was shot in the 5700 block of Manor Road. No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information should contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS. You may submit a tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.

A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.

This case is being investigated as Austin’s 28th homicide of 2023, the news release said. The Police Department has investigated at least 55 homicides to date this year.

