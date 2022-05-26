Austin police strike man in face on Sixth Street after officer says man punched him

An attorney and the Austin Justice Coalition sought to call attention Wednesday to the arrest of a man whom an Austin police officer punched in the head repeatedly after police said the man punched an officer in the mouth on Sixth Street earlier this month.

The attorney of Elisha Wright Jr. declined to share his client's full explanation about what happened, but said the information in Wright's arrest affidavit is "patently false" and he looks forward to defending him.

Wright, 22, is currently being held in the Travis County Jail on a felony charge of assault on a peace officer. No bail amount is listed.

Video circulating on social media "clearly shows Elisha being victimized and brutalized by police officers," said his attorney, Justin Moore.

Wright sustained a concussion from the incident, Moore said.

The incident happened just before 2 a.m. May 1 on East Sixth Street near Trinity Street. Police noticed a fight break out among multiple people, and the officers tried to separate those fighting, according to the affidavit.

Wright "would not calm down ... and kept trying to continue" the fight, the affidavit said.

Moore said police targeted the wrong person.

"What I hear from other witnesses is that they thought Elisha was the person that was causing the commotion, but he wasn't," Moore said. "It was someone near him that was causing that commotion. Instead of police officers trying to figure out who actually was the culprit, they just targeted Elisha."

According to the affidavit, police had to push Wright back to prevent him from continuing the fight. Wright fell, then got back up and punched an officer in the mouth.

Police then tackled Wright to the ground, the document says.

Video from the scene shows an officer push a woman, sending her flying to the ground, before another officer helps her up. Multiple officers struggle with Wright, with one punching him in the head as he's on the ground.

Wright's parents, who live in Austin, joined Moore and addressed reporters on Wednesday.

"You have ways of apprehending a suspect, and beating is not the way," said Wright's father, Elisha Wright Sr.

Austin Police Department policy does allow officers to punch a person in the head. It is considered "Level 2 force" — among the second-highest forms of force an officer can use to detain a person, out of four categories.

"Officers attempted to de-escalate the situation, but Mr. Wright and his companion sought to continue the altercation," Austin police spokesman Brandon Jones said.

The department reviews each officer's use of force after an incident, Jones said.

According to Ken Casaday, Austin police union president, the department has reviewed the officers' use of force and didn't find any issues.

"The department prefers that you not" strike someone in the head, "but if you have to and you document it, then it's not a violation of policy," Casaday said.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Police hit man in face on Sixth Street after officer says man hit him