Austin police give updates on recent homicides; one believed to be murder-suicide

Austin police on Monday shared further information about three of the four homicides that took place this past weekend, including one that appeared to be a murder-suicide involving an elderly couple.

Three of the four homicide calls came on Sunday and left four people dead. Each incident was said to be an isolated event with no threat to the public.

Man shot at an apartment complex Saturday morning

Austin police determined that Jarod Mason, 45, was shot and killed early Saturday morning in the parking lot of the 3500 Westlake Apartments in West Austin.

Officials responded to a call about multiple gunshots around 6:40 a.m. and found Mason with gunshot wounds in the parking lot of 3500 North Capital of Texas Highway. He died at the scene.

Authorities did not say if there is any information about who the suspect could be, only that investigators believe that multiple suspects fled the scene in a vehicle after shooting Mason. Officials also did not say why the shooting took place.

Police said during a media briefing on Saturday that Mason was not a resident of the complex, but was visiting someone.

Elderly couple homicide believed to be a murder-suicide

Sunday's first incident came after police received a call to perform a welfare check on an elderly couple who lived in Southeast Austin after a family member said they hadn't heard from them in a few days.

Police arrived at 7537 S. Glenn St. at about 4:30 p.m. and discovered that 73-year-old Eva Carol Dotson Penton and 65-year-old Timothy McDonald both died from gunshot wounds.

Police believe McDonald shot and killed Penton, his wife, before shooting himself.

Identity of man shot in Northeast Austin Sunday night revealed

Peter Gonzalez, 43, was fatally shot by an "unknown suspect" in the 1100 block of East 52nd Street at about 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, according to police.

In the media briefing after the homicide, police said they believed Gonzalez was shot after a verbal altercation with another man. At that time, police believed Gonzalez was killed by someone he knew and a person of interest was determined.

However, a press release sent Monday by Austin police did not give any other information about a possible suspect, other than that Gonzalez did not know them. The incident was the second homicide police responded to Sunday night.

No further information revealed about Valero shootout

The final homicide of Sunday was a reported "gun battle" at a Valero in East Austin that left a male in his teens dead, police said. At this time, police have not revealed the name of the victim or possible suspects.

Officials found the victim inside the store at 1135 Airport Blvd. and attempted life-saving measures but said he died about 9:20 p.m. Authorities said they believe it was a targeted attack with no threat to the public.

Police are unsure how many people might have suffered injuries during the battle, as they found multiple shell casings and guns on the property. Authorities did not have any suspects or anyone in custody. Officials said they believe the person who died had been involved in the shootout.

