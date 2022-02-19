Austin on potential Russian invasion into Ukraine: 'I don't believe it's a bluff'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Lloyd Austin
    American military officer and 28th US Secretary of Defense
  • Martha Raddatz
    Martha Raddatz
    American newsmedia personality
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin testifies before the House Armed Services Committee on the conclusion of military operations in Afghanistan at the Rayburn House Office building on Capitol Hill on September 29, 2021 in Washington, DC.
Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin testifies before the House Armed Services Committee on the conclusion of military operations in Afghanistan at the Rayburn House Office building on Capitol Hill on September 29, 2021 in Washington, DC.


Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said he doesn't think Russian President Vladimir Putin is bluffing.

ABC News chief global affairs correspondent Martha Raddatz asked Austin in an interview, an excerpt of which was posted Friday, about the possibility of a Russian invasion of Ukraine and the troop buildup along the border.

"This is not a bluff?" Raddatz asked Austin.

"Again, I don't believe it's a bluff. I think he's assembled the right kind of - the kinds of things that you would need to conduct a successful invasion," Austin said.

Raddatz noted that Russians had set up medical tents and had nurses on hand, which she added would not normally indicate a pullback of troops.

"Exactly. If they were redeploying to garrison, we wouldn't be seeing the kinds of things in terms of, not only combat power, but also logistical support, medical support, combat aviation that we've seen in the region," Austin replied.

The full interview with Austin will air Sunday on ABC.

President Biden said earlier Friday he was "convinced" Putin had decided to invade Ukraine. However, the president said that the U.S. was open to diplomacy should Russia opt for the alternative option.

"The entire free world is united," Biden said. "Russia has a choice between war and all the suffering it will bring, or diplomacy."

U.S. envoy to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Michael Carpenter said the OSCE had found evidence that up to 190,000 Russian troops are near the Ukrainian border, a stark increase from the approximately 100,000 believed to be there on Jan. 30.

Russia earlier this week claimed that it had pulled back some of its troops near Ukraine, though officials from the U.S. and NATO say Russia appears to only be doing the opposite of that.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • What Will Stocks Do if War—or Peace—Erupts in Ukraine?

    Uncertainty and the impending Fed rate hikes clobbered shares again this past week. Time to buy the dip? Or stay on the sidelines?

  • 'I don't believe it's a bluff,' Defense Secretary Austin says of a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine

    "This is not a bluff," Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Friday about the potential for a Russian invasion of Ukraine in an exclusive interview with ABC "This Week" co-anchor Martha Raddatz. "He has a number of options available to him and he could attack in short order," Austin told Raddatz in an interview conducted in Powidz, Poland, where Austin had come to visit American and Polish troops.

  • Letter from Africa: Nigeria's electioneering and the role of stomachs

    How bags of rice will be used by grovelling Nigerian candidates to curry favour.

  • Endowments Had a Big Year in 2021. Now It Gets Tougher.

    Colleges and universities racked up over 30%, though the S&P 500 did better. But the target rate of return rose as expenses, fees, and inflation ticked up. And that puts more pressure on fund managers.

  • Democrats Call On Biden Administration To Address Treatment of Black Migrants

    Haiti has been rocked by earthquakes and political unrest, which has sent many of its citizens looking for a better way of life–specifically, in America, which once stood by the poem, “Give me your tired, your poor. Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free.”

  • New York state trooper sues former Governor Cuomo, aide over sexual misconduct accusations

    The woman, identified in court documents only as Trooper 1, says that Cuomo touched her inappropriately on at least two occasions and made repeated comments on her appearance. "Given the threats and victim-shaming that Trooper 1 has faced after she testified truthfully about being sexually harassed in the workplace by the former governor, she has made the decision to proceed with this lawsuit anonymously with the hope that she can vindicate her legal rights and move on with her life," attorney Valdi Licul said in a written statement. A Democrat who ran New York for a decade, Cuomo resigned in August after multiple women who worked for him accused him of unwanted sexual advances and contact.

  • Suspect sought in carjacking at West Philadelphia gas station

    Surveillance video captured the moment police say a suspect demanded a driver's keys at gunpoint as he attempted to fill his gas tank in West Philadelphia.

  • National Archives Finds Classified Material in White House Records Taken to Trump’s Home

    The National Archives confirmed that former President Trump had classified material at his home at Mar-a-Lago, Fla., in a notice to the House Oversight Committee on Friday.

  • Biden says Putin has decided to invade Ukraine

    BIDEN: "As of this moment I'm convinced he's made the decision."U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday that Russian President Vladimir Putin has decided to invade Ukraine, and that he continues to spread false information... building a pretext for a military strike that could happen in days. "We believe that they will target Ukraine's capital of Kyiv, a city of 2.8 million innocent people. We're calling out Russia's plans loudly and repeatedly, not because we want a conflict, but because we're doing everything in our power to remove every reason that Russia may give to justify invading Ukraine, and prevent them from moving." Biden said Russia is pushing out disinformation, and said Russia-backed separatists have falsely claimed Ukraine is planning an attack. "There is simply no evidence of these assertions, and it defies basic logic to believe the Ukrainians would choose this moment, with well over 150,000 troops arrayed on its borders to escalate a year-long conflict." Earlier Friday, separatists backed by Moscow told civilians in eastern Ukraine to leave breakaway regions on buses, saying they would evacuate hundreds of thousands of citizens to Russia; a move the US believes could be part of a pretext for an attack. Russia wants to stop Ukraine from joining NATO and accuses the West of hysteria, saying it has no plans to invade.Moscow has released footage it says shows it is withdrawing troops from the border, but the U.S. and allies are adamant the military build-up is continuing.Biden's comments came after a phone call with leaders of NATO, the European Union and several countries. The leaders pledged to continue pursuing diplomacy while preparing to impose swift, coordinated economic sanctions on Russia should it choose further conflict.

  • Sharp Late Session Break Could Send E-mini Dow into 33461

    The direction of the March E-mini Dow into the close on Friday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to 34231.

  • New York won't enforce COVID-19 vaccine booster mandate for health care workers

    New York on Friday announced it would not enforce the state's COVID-19 vaccine booster mandate for health care workers amid concerns over possible staffing issues.Last month, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) announced the state would require all health care workers to get a COVID-19 booster as the state faced a surge of infections. That mandate was set to go into effect on Monday.However, New York state officials acknowledged on Friday the...

  • Natural Gas Prices Slip But Climb for the Week

    The weather is expected to be colder than normal for the next 2-weeks

  • Russia expels deputy chief of U.S. diplomatic mission

    With uncertainty rising over a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, a key U.S. diplomat has been removed from the country

  • U.S. Contractor Busted for Brutally Torturing Worker at His Shady Iraq Business, Feds Say

    Safin Hamed/AFP via Getty ImagesA U.S. contractor running a weapons factory in northern Iraq was arrested Thursday on federal charges that he abducted and tortured a Kurdish employee for 39 days, suffocating him until he lost consciousness, shocking him with a stun gun, and threatening to lop off the man’s finger with a bolt cutter.That’s according to a superseding indictment returned this week by a Pennsylvania grand jury, which details a raft of gruesome allegations that could land Ross Willia

  • More than 160 House Republicans threaten to scuttle potential Iran deal

    More than 160 House Republicans are threatening to scuttle or rip up a potential nuclear deal with Iran, warning President Biden that any agreement struck without congressional approval will be opposed by members of the caucus - and overturned if Republicans retake power.In a letter to Biden on Wednesday, members of the House GOP referenced reports that Iran is asking for a "guarantee" that the U.S. will never reimpose sanctions as long as the...

  • How Stocks Perform Just Before and After a Drastic Fed Interest-Rate Increase

    The Federal Reserve could raise interest rates by a hefty 50 basis points next month. History shows that the stock market could suffer right before such a move.

  • Governors' races in 'blue wall' states carry high stakes for voting rights

    Democrats are in jeopardy of losing their long-time firewall against new voting restrictions in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin should Republicans who support such curbs win competitive governors' races in those states in November. Republican victories in the three states could have profound implications for the 2024 presidential election. Nicknamed the "blue wall" after helping President Joe Biden defeat Donald Trump in 2020, they also were home to challenges from Republican officials trying to overturn the election's results.

  • U.S. denounces Bolsonaro's 'solidarity' with Russia as Ukraine crisis brews

    The United States on Thursday criticized Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's declaration of "solidarity" with Russia during a visit there this week as it amassed troops near Ukraine's borders, raising fears it is planning to invade. "The timing of the president of Brazil expressing solidarity with Russia, just as Russian forces are preparing to launch attacks on Ukrainian cities, could not be worse," the State Department said. "It undermines international diplomacy directed at averting a strategic and humanitarian disaster, as well as Brazil's own calls for a peaceful resolution to the crisis."

  • These 3 Stocks Just Declared Dividend Raises

    Big names in the food and beverage, industrial, and pharmaceutical sectors are lifting their payouts.

  • Evidence suggests Russian invasion of Ukraine is still 'imminent,' U.S. says

    Evidence suggests Russian invasion of Ukraine is still 'imminent,' U.S. says