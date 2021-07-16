Austin Public Utilities vehicle stolen from gravel road in Mower County

Jul. 16—AUSTIN — An Austin Public Utilities vehicle was reported stolen Thursday afternoon.

A Mower County Sheriff's deputy received a report about 3:30 p.m. from an employee of the utility company that the truck was stolen. The truck was parked on a gravel road in the area 547th Avenue and 14th Street Northeast.

"The employee was working in a neighborhood on 13th Street Northeast around 2:30 p.m. and believes the truck was taken around that time frame," Mower County Sheriff's Chief Deputy Mark Mark wrote in a news release.

The truck is a white 2014 Dodge Ram 150 with Minnesota license plate 945070. The truck also has the number 201 on its fender.

Anyone with information about the stolen truck is asked to contact the Mower County Sheriff's Office at 507-437-9400.