Austin ranked best city in Texas — and 5th best city in the U.S. — to find a job

If you're searching for a new job, living in Austin is basically like being on a safari.

The city was recently ranked the fifth best place in the U.S. to find a job by WalletHub, an online finance company. Plano, a city of about 290,000 people 20 miles north of Dallas, ranked ninth on the list.

WalletHub compared 182 cities across the U.S. to inform its ranking. It considered factors like each city's number of job opportunities, rate of employment growth, average monthly starting salary and housing affordability.

Report: Austin area saw 40% growth in tech jobs between 2020 and 2022

Austin ranked seventh among all cities in terms of its job market strength and 16th for its socio-economic status, both of which contributed to its top five ranking overall. Plano ranked ninth in the job market category and 33rd in socio-economics, according to WalletHub.

"With the U.S. experiencing a low unemployment rate and many employers still having labor shortages, now is an ideal time to find a job, said WalletHub analyst Cassandra Happe in the report. "Currently, workers have a lot of negotiating power. Well-qualified job candidates are in a great position to acquire competitive salaries and benefits.”

Which Texas cities are the best to find a job?

Several Texas cities occupied the list outside of the top 10. Here's where each Texas city that was ranked ended up:

5 - Austin

9 - Plano

35 - Irving

41 - San Antonio

45 - Dallas

51 - Fort Worth

53 - Grand Prairie

71 - Arlington

95 - Garland

102 - Amarillo

105 - Houston

132 - Lubbock

135 - Corpus Christi

152 - Laredo

155 - El Paso

168 - Brownsville

