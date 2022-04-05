Austin records four homicides in March; year's death toll on pace to match 2021 record

Austin in March saw another decrease in homicides compared to the same month last year, but the total number of killings in 2022 are keeping pace with the death toll in the first three months of 2021, the city's deadliest year for homicides.

Authorities on Monday confirmed that four people died in a homicide last month, with three of the victims being men. All four of the victims died from gunshot wounds, according to preliminary data from Austin police.

Last year, authorities had tallied 19 homicides by April 1, with a total of nine homicides in March alone.

The four homicides reported this year in March brought the total number of violent killings in 2022 so far to 18, Austin police records show. All but three of those violently killed from January through March died from shooting injuries.

Grumet: Victims of domestic violence fear no one will believe them. This Austin Police officer didn't.

February also saw a decrease in homicides compared to that same month last year, with four reported that month in 2022 and six tallied in February of 2021.

As for the total number of homicides this year, police responded to 10 of them on weekdays with most calls coming late at night or in the predawn hours of the morning.

Investigators have made an arrest or identified a suspect in every homicide case so far this year, police said.

Man kills woman before shooting himself, police say

Police responded to the most recent homicide in March at around 4 p.m. March 21 in the 1000 block of Bodgers Drive in Northeast Austin.

Officers had received a call asking for them to check in on residents inside the home, according to Austin police.

Once inside, police found the bodies of 41-year-old Carrie Rodriguez and 36-year-old Moises Pita-Rodriguez. They were both pronounced dead at 4:51 p.m. that Monday.

Investigators believe Pita-Rodriguez shot and killed Rodriguez before turning the gun on himself, police said.

More: When does a crime become a hate crime in Texas and what can you do to report it?

Story continues

Teen shoots motorcyclist over dog dispute, police say

In another homicide case, an 18-year-old was charged with killing a motorcyclist in Southeast Austin after he said the rider almost ran over his dog, according to court records.

Authorities on March 17 found 42-year-old motorcyclist Alberto Cortes-Rodriguez lying in the middle of Porter Street at around 5:30 p.m. that Thursday. The victim had multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Investigators who were called out to the scene in Southeast Austin found and questioned Omar Martinez-Desiderio, who was inside one of the homes there.

Martinez-Desiderio told police his mother-in-law called him to say that his dog had left his yard as she was backing out of the driveway. When he looked outside, he saw Cortes-Rodriguez almost run over the pet with his motorcycle, he told investigators.

He ran outside and cursed at the motorcyclist as he drove away. But then Cortes-Rodriguez turned around and drove toward Martinez-Desiderio, the arrest affidavit said.

Martinez-Desiderio added that he thought Cortes-Rodriguez was going to run him over, so he jumped out of the way and fell onto the street.

According to the affidavit, Martinez-Desiderio said he then fired 17 times toward the motorcycle rider. He told police that he saw Cortes-Rodriguez try to pull something out of his pocket and he thought it was a gun.

Martinez-Desiderio said he then threw his pistol into a nearby field, telling investigators that he no longer wanted it because he was paranoid that he killed Cortes-Rodriguez.

The teenager was charged with first-degree murder, in addition to an outstanding warrant for second-degree aggravated assault, according to his arrest affidavit.

Man kills 24-year-old living in a tent, police arrest look-alike brother

Authorities on March 7 responded to a call about a shooting in the 4400 block of East Riverside Drive at around 2 p.m., where multiple people were living together inside tents.

Austin police found 24-year-old Jesse Hernandez, who had been shot in the head, according to an arrest affidavit.

Witnesses at the campsite said 23-year-old Zacariah Lopez was bullying people and asking them for money. However, witnesses instead gave police the name of the man's 27-year-old brother, who was mistaken for Lopez.

A witness said she was in her tent, which she shared with Hernandez, and heard a gun go off. She then heard Lopez, whom she still believed was his brother at the time, tell Hernandez to "turn it down and get on the floor."

She said she heard Hernandez ask "Who do you think you're talking to?" before two more shots rang out.

The witness then went outside the tent and found Hernandez, who was shot in the head. She also saw Lopez running away.

Investigators arrested the man witnesses said killed Hernandez, but learned from that man that he was often mistaken for Lopez, who was his younger brother. Authorities later confirmed that the 27-year-old was not the shooter, but he still had an unrelated outstanding warrant and was arrested.

Authorities then used video footage taken near the scene, vehicle license plate numbers, clothing and calls from the brother while in jail to link Lopez to the crime, according the arrest affidavit.

Lopez was arrested and charged with first-degree felony murder.

Accidental shooting of 15-year-old LBJ student

Police responded to the first homicide in March, now believed to be an accidental shooting, at around 10:30 p.m. March 2 in the 7400 block of Lazy Creek Drive near Lyndon B. Johnson High School.

Authorities said they answered a call about an accidental shooting and, once at the scene, police found 15-year-old Breyjon Martin with at least one gunshot wound.

Investigators interviewed witnesses, and the case remains under investigation.

The Travis County medical examiner’s conducted an autopsy and said the manner of death was homicide.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Austin has four homicides in March, making 2022 total 18 so far