Austin residents raise almost $200,000 for family who lost their house to fire

AUSTIN, Texas - "My wife and I were sleeping," Copper Drenner said. "We feel like God woke us up to a popping noise we were hearing."

"It kind of sounded like hail, and you could see a glow out of our bedroom window," Drenner said.

He says he saw flames near the backyard and sprang into action.

"Sprinted upstairs and grabbed both of my kids under my arms. I have a seven and four-year-old son," Drenner said. "My wife was trailing right behind me calling 9-1-1, called our dog and we ran out to the front yard."

The home was engulfed in flames within 5 minutes.

The Austin Fire Department arrived at the home on Port Royal Drive and put out the fire, but the house was considered a total loss.

The family also lost their cars.

"We really did only get out with the clothes on back, we received an incredible amount of support," Drenner said. "But we realized, not necessarily understanding what insurance will fully cover, then also realizing the reality of what it takes to rebuild not just a house, but a life."

The family is currently staying in a temporary home in the neighborhood, where they spent the holidays.

"We probably had done a better job than ever at holiday shopping," Drenner said. "But all of the gifts that we had gotten for our kids’ people generously filled and then some."

The homeowner says the community, family and friends pulled together in an overwhelming way to donate during this difficult time. GoFundMe was created, and it has reached close to $195,000 dollars.

"This is a great moment for me as a parent to get to talk to my kids about what generosity means," Drenner said. "They have clearly experienced it, but that’s a responsibility that they now have to steward forward in the way they are stewarding what god has given us."

The family escaped the flames without any injuries.

"I know there is losses that families across Austin have experienced and losing kids and having sick kids that pale in comparison. I would lose this 10 out of 10 times to keep my kids safe," Drenner said.

Cooper Drenner says he hopes this tragedy serves as a reminder to other families,

"Great reminder to make sure you know what your insurance looks like, great reminder to make sure that you have got working smoke alarms, working carbon monoxide alarms and just taking care of your family, because you never think this will be you," Drenner said.