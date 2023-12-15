Austin school board names Matias Segura as superintendent finalist

Austin ISD Interim Superintendent Matias Segura fist-bumps sixth-grader Lilia Link, 11, on the first day of school at Marshall Middle School on Monday August 14, 2023.

The Austin school board Thursday night unanimously named Matias Segura as its lone finalist for superintendent to lead the 72,000-student district.

The long-anticipated announcement brings certainty to a position that’s remained open for 18 months, during a tumultuous time for the district.

Segura has been leading the Austin district in an interim capacity since January, and has overseen the district’s response to the Texas Education Agency's investigation and oversight of the schools' special education department.

The board chose Segura because he has management skills to support a large district like Austin and has shown he cares about the long-term health of the district, board President Arati Singh said.

"He shares the true belief in his bones that every one of our 70,000 students can achieve acadmeic excellence," Singh said.

This position is one Segura "never ever ever" thought he'd be in, he said Thursday.

"To be given the opportunity to lead this organization for the next several years, it's incredible," Segura said. "I love this organization. I love our students. I love our staff. I'm really excited to be taking this work on."

The district has been in flux since June 2022, when Superintendent Stephanie Elizalde left Austin to run the Dallas district. She joined the Austin district in August 2020, after longtime Superintendent Paul Cruz resigned.

Anthony Mays stepped in as interim superintendent during the summer of 2022, but left in December of that year to take a job as superintendent of Alief schools.

Before Segura stepped into the interim top administrative role in January, he was the district’s operations chief, overseeing construction, facilities and maintenance. He largely led the rollout of the 2017 $1.1 billion bond package.

Segura came to the district with a construction management background and worked for Travis County.

Segura has been worked for the district almost six years. He graduated from Austin public schools, and his mother was a teacher in the district. He has two daughters attending school in the district.

Before Thursday's vote, school board member Kathryn Whitley Chu noted that Segura is the first Austin superintendent to have graduated from the district.

"I'm all in," Segura said.

Austin ISD Interim Superintendent Matias Segura speaks at a news conference on the first day of school at Marshall Middle School on Monday August 14, 2023.

The board picked Segura as the finalist Thursday night after a two-hour executive session that lasted so long, one administrator left and brought frosty milkshakes back for the bored staff.

When they named Segura interim superintendent, the board charged him with bringing stability to the district. Austin schools had just finished a year of significant teacher turnover, faced demands for higher staff pay and were undergoing a state investigation into the district's special education department.

Segura used his time in the interim position restore trust with staff and community members and to set up systems he hopes will help the district run smoothly, he said.

"Most important to me was the fear that if we did not stay the course, a future leader, perhaps, a future disruption, would erode some of the systems this board has begun to put in place and perhaps set us back," Segura said.

In the interim position, Segura earns $315,908.90 annually, plus a $720 cell phone stipend and a $9,000 travel stipend, according to district records.

Before Mays' departure, the district had begun formally looking for a new superintendent and had hired GR Recruiting to run the search.

In March, the board extended Segura's interim contract from six to 18 months. At the time, board members said they voted for the extension to create more stability in the district and emphasized Segura's operations management experience.

Last month, the board decided to abandon the national search through the firm, which can take months, because they'd identified a strong candidate, according to the district. The district posted the vacancy and the board reviewed six applications Dec. 7. Officials announced earlier this week that a decision could come down Thursday.

The board decided to forgo the national search because they felt like they had the candidate they needed in Segura, Singh said Thursday.

"It's easy to say Matias is the easy choice, but we wanted to make sure we were making the right choice," Singh said.

The board members made sure to talk to community members about what they wanted in a superintendent and made a profile of their perfect candidate, she said.

"We realized, we kind of have him right here," Singh said.

In Texas, school boards must wait 21 days between naming a superintendent finalist and offering a final contract.

A year ago, board members pledged to foster an open and transparent superintendent search. In Texas, districts often don't reveal more than one finalist.

The district has spent the fall hosting community forums to gather public input on the superintendent candidates and pledged to host more input sessions before offering the finalist a contract.

