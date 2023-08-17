Austin school district cancels classes at Travis High School on Thursday after 'incident'

The Austin school district canceled classes Thursday at Travis Early College High School, 1211 East Oltorf St., after an incident on campus, according to an announcement from the district.

Students and staff aren't in danger and the campus is safe, according to the district's statement, which was sent just before 9 a.m. Thursday.

The district did not provide any details about the incident in its statement. A district spokesperson said more information would be released later.

All students who were on school buses at the time of the incident will be returned home, according to the district. Staff is coordinating with school transportation to get students who were already at the high school back home, according to the statement.

Thursday is only the fourth day of school for Austin students. Schools opened for the 2023-2024 school year Monday.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Austin's Travis High School cancels classes Thursday after 'incident'