Austin school district proposes 7% pay raise for teachers, $4 hourly jump for others

Members of Education Austin, the Austin school workers union, stand at an Austin Independent School District board meeting last month. The school board on Thursday night gave preliminary approval to pay raises for teachers and staff.

Austin school district teachers are slated to get a 7% raise and hourly staff a $4 per hour raise after school board members on Thursday night gave preliminary approval to a $64.5 million compensation package for the upcoming school year.

The raises are part of an effort to combat the crippling attrition rates of the past two years and to retain employees, who are facing increasing pressures from high living costs in the city. The school board will finalize the pay increases when it approves the budget in June.

To give the $64.5 million in raises and increase compensation, the district will likely need to adopt a budget with a $51 million deficit, and district staff don’t expect much relief from any legislative increase in public school funding.

The pay increase will raise the average teacher salary in the district from $56,424 to $60,374, according to Texas Education Agency data.

When district leadership asked community members and staff what priorities the upcoming budget should address, raising salaries was the top choice, said Eduardo Ramos, district chief financial officer.

Counselors, librarians and other academic-related staff will also get a 7% raise.

Under the proposed package, hourly workers such as instructional support staff, police officers and bus drivers will get a $4 hourly increase, a change that would set the minimum district pay rate at $20 per hour.

Ken Zarifis, president of employee group Education Austin, cheered the raises.

“In spite of a Legislature that seems to be just completely against public education, this district and Education Austin continue to say workers deserve more,” Zarifis said.

Staff retention has been one of district administrators' main concerns during the budgeting process.

Last year, the Austin district had an 18.1% turnover rate, compared with the 17.7% rate statewide, according to TEA data.

In the 2018-19 school year, the district’s turnover rate for teachers was 15.6%, according to TEA data.

These exodus rates were top of mind for officials when they proposed the raises, Ramos said.

“We think that our compensation proposal positions us very well to be competitive not only with our teachers but our hourly employees as well,” Ramos said.

The investment is necessary, but it does create some wariness for leaders, board President Arati Singh said Thursday.

“I have a little bit of heartburn watching what’s happening at the Legislature,” Singh said. “I don’t see a windfall coming our way. There’s a little bit of risk, but I also understand there’s a risk if we don’t invest in our employees right now, and the risk is our students don’t learn.”

Around the state, school officials who thought the Legislature would send them a huge investment to cover mounting costs are making tough choices, Trustee Lynn Boswell said.

“We are not going to get a major investment in our schools this year,” Boswell said. “I think that has become clear.”

When the legislative session started in January, teacher groups and districts around the state had asked the lawmakers for a $900 increase to the basic allotment — the $6,160 per student base funding all districts get. That $900, officials have said, is needed just to keep pace with inflation.

Proposed increases from lawmakers, however, have been closer to $140. House Bill 100 by Rep. Ken King, R-Canadian, proposed that increase. That bill passed the House last month and is currently stalled in a Senate committee.

The district also made specific investments in its budget for special education, a department under state scrutiny this year.

In March, TEA officials announced they were considering appointing a conservator over the district for its significant backlog of special education evaluations. A conservator is one or a few people who would direct spending and decision-making in the special education department.

The district is proposing to give a 20% raise to some of the employees who conduct those evaluations, such as licensed specialists in school psychology. The district is also increasing stipends for special education or bilingual teachers from $2,500 to $7,000 or $7,500.

“We knew we really had to make a concerted effort to make an investment in special education,” Ramos said.

The district is able to make this deep investment because it had a balanced budget for the last two academic years, Ramos said. The district is also considering other cost-cutting measures to reduce the expected deficit, such as savings from the $2.4 billion 2022 bond or not filling vacant positions, he said.

Other Austin-area districts are also proposing employee salary increases.

On Thursday, the Round Rock district approved a 3% pay increase for teachers and librarians and 2% for other staff. District officials also called for an election in November to raise the tax rate to give district employees another 3% raise.

On May 8, the Del Valle district approved 6% raises for its teachers, librarians, counselors and paraprofessionals, among other staff. School board members also moved minimum hourly rate to $16 for supporting staff and $22 for bus drivers.

