Austin schools clear special education evaluations backlog; more work ahead

Cynthia Cioppa discusses penmanship with her students at Pickle Elementary School in December. The Austin school district is under two monitors appointed by the Texas Education Agency because of problems with its special education procedures.

The Austin school district has cleared its yearslong backlog of overdue special education evaluations, state-appointed monitors told school board members during a recent meeting.

Clearing the backlog, which has crippled the district's special education services for years, is only one item on a list of mandates the state handed down related to the handling of the embattled department. The district in September agreed to meet the state's requirements, including curing the delayed evaluations.

While the state monitors applauded the district’s backlog clearing as a major achievement, district officials noted that changing the systems that track Austin’s special education students will take significant time and work.

The district, facing a lawsuit and state-level complaints from parents, agreed in September to a Texas Education Agency order that holds the district to strict timelines to clear its overdue evaluations and requires its staff to undergo significant training, in addition to other mandates.

The TEA order also appointed two state-selected monitors, Sherry Marsh and Lesa Shocklee, to oversee the district’s special education processes.

The order largely allowed the district to avoid harsher state sanctions, such as placing a conservator, which would have had decision-making power over the district's special education department.

Marsh and Shocklee delivered the news about the cleared backlog to school board members Thursday.

“While the district has made progress, our work is not done,” Shocklee said.

Last month, district officials announced they’d reduced the backlog of overdue evaluations by 83% in 2023 — from 1,780 in January to 306 in December.

Once a parent signs off on a child getting evaluated for special education services, districts have 45 days, in most cases, to complete that assessment, according to federal standards. Austin's overdue evaluations hadn't met those standards.

The district has completed 11 of 14 student-specific corrective plans the education agency ordered. Those plans usually stem from parent complaints brought to the state.

District staffers have also undergone extensive training related to special education, Marsh said.

One of the biggest challenges still ahead for the district is an overhaul of its data systems to track and monitor students who receive special education services or are going through the evaluation process, Superintendent Matias Segura said.

By Oct. 1, the district must begin submitting detailed monthly reports on its special education department to the state.

“I do have concerns, but we’re working through them collaboratively,” Segura said.

The district contracts with a third-party vendor for special education data monitoring and needs to improve its systems to enhance data reliability and create more detailed campus-level reports.

“We really want to be able to drill down to the campus level to see where our successes are and then where are some of the needs in the district,” Shocklee said.

Although district staffers have been making steady progress on clearing the overdue evaluations, school board members and officials have noted they still have significant work to ensure students are getting a quality assessment and sufficient services — concerns that some parents have voiced.

More: Austin ISD officials, parents look beyond evaluations to improve special education

The district will also need to set up special education systems that will last, Marsh said.

“We just want to see all that work, all that capacity building that you’re hearing, trickles down to campuses, so you can see it and hear it in the classrooms,” Marsh said.

As part of the state plan, the district must pay for an external audit of its special education systems, which will come out April 30, Marsh said.

The district will then craft a special education strategic plan by June 30.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Austin ISD clears special education evaluations backlog