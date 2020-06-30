Austin schools suspend Black students nearly 5 times as often as white students

Mendez Middle School students walk to class in March 2019 in Austin, Texas. Austin district records show that Black and Latino students are suspended at higher rates than white students.

AUSTIN, Texas – As the nation focuses on racism in police departments after the death of George Floyd and widespread protests, similar conversations are happening in school districts, where, in places like Texas' capital, Black students are more likely to be suspended, charged with crimes for misbehavior and expelled.

Black students were suspended at nearly five times the rate of white students in the Austin school district in the 2018-19 school year, according to records obtained by the American-Statesman of the USA TODAY Network through the Texas Public Information Act. These statistics mirror regional and national numbers that have for years shown racial inequality in suspension rates in schools.

The U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights released data in 2014 showing that Black students are suspended and expelled at three times the rate of white students in the United States. The data obtained by the Statesman show that disparity in the Austin district in recent years has been even greater.

In the 2018-19 school year, when the Austin district gave 2,599 out-of-school suspensions, 7.4% of the district’s Black students were suspended, compared with 3.6% percent of Hispanic students and 1.5% of white students. That’s similar to the 2017-18 school year, when the district gave out-of-school suspensions to 8.2% of Black students, 3.9% of Hispanic students and 1.6% of white students.

Numbers from across the state also show racial disparities. According to the Texas Education Agency, administrators suspended 20.7% of the state’s 685,775 Black students in the 2018-19 school year, 7.7% of its 2.9 million Latino students and just 4.1% of its 1.5 million white students.

'The child is trying to tell us something'

Austin school district administrators said they are aware of the racial disparities in out-of-school suspension rates and are continuing to address them, adding that progress has been made, albeit slowly, as the total number of out-of-school suspensions has decreased within the district each year.

“We are still working hard to make sure that we affect mindsets and beliefs around what is possible with children and what other options there are whenever a behavior is observed. We’re not there 100% yet, but that is what we’re working on,” said Gilbert Hicks, associate superintendent of elementary schools. “Every behavior is an opportunity, and that is the way you need to look at it. The child is trying to tell us something, and we need to figure out what that is and then work with them on that.”

Hicks said the district has taken proactive steps to address suspension rates. In 2017, the school board unanimously banned at-home suspensions and expulsion for children in pre-kindergarten through second grade, except when required by law. From 2014 to 2016, less than 1% of students in that age range were suspended districtwide each school year. Since the ban, administrators said only a few cases have resulted in suspensions.

Across campuses, the district has implemented restorative justice practices and wraparound services centered on student mental health. Restorative practices, which often involve a moderated conversation between parties, are intended to build a stronger community and strengthen individual relationships.

“You are trying to restore the relationship between the parties that are involved,” said Ty Davidson, executive director of middle school operations. “It is around the mindset that the typical and traditional discipline procedures that we’ve used are not always best for students.”

Sheila Henry, executive director of high school operations, said that in addition to restorative practices, high school administrators try to use less severe disciplinary measures, such as in-school suspension and detention, to keep students in the classroom. Henry said that school resource officers are rarely involved in suspensions “unless an arrest is necessary.”

The district also offers professional learning opportunities for staffers, and sometimes community members including parents, on topics such as cultural proficiency, inclusivity and implicit bias. One workshop focuses on how to implement culturally responsive restorative practices instead of traditional disciplinary measures.