Austin will see the hottest day of the year so far this week and it's only February

Spring might be closer than we thought.

Higher than normal temperatures are expected in Central Texas this week, with highs in the low to mid-80s likely in Austin on Wednesday and Thursday, attributed to southerly winds from South Texas and Mexico. Normal mid-February temperatures usually hover between 45 to 65 degrees, according to the National Weather Service's record-keeping.

Chances of precipitation are at zero for the next seven days, though Bob Fogerty, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in San Marcos, says that could still change.

After the hotter than normal temperatures, Forgerty said the weather service's models predict a drop.

"Another cold front will come through later in the week, with temperatures dropping slightly, but it will still be warmer than normal," he said.

Austin's forecast this week

Monday

High: 67

Low: 36

Morning wind chills will dip into the mid to low 30s, with some wind gusts of up to 18 mph possible. Sunny skies and highs in the 60s by midday.

Tuesday

High: 78

Low: 47

Partially cloudy skies and mild wind are likely throughout the day, with highs reaching into the upper 70s.

Wednesday

High: 79

Low: 56

The hottest day of the year so far, highs could reach into the low 80s by mid-afternoon. Windy conditions are expected throughout the day, with some gusts of up to 24 mph.

Thursday

High: 83

Low: 60

Windy conditions continue, with gusts of up to 26 mph. Highs will reach into the low 80s, with the potential for some areas to see temperatures in the mid-80s.

Friday

High: 72

Low: 54

Partially cloudy skies and more wind are expected, reaching speeds of up to 24 mph.

Saturday

High: 74

Low: 48

Partially cloudy skies and mildly windy conditions are expected throughout the day.

