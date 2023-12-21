Will Austin see a white Christmas? Keep dreaming. Here's our weekend weather forecast

Thursday is the first day of winter, but if you're hoping for a white Christmas in Austin this year, you're out of luck.

There's a heightened chance of rain each day this Christmas weekend, when temperatures are expected to consistently hover in the high 60s and low 70s, according to the National Weather Service office at Camp Mabry. Conditions aren't looking much better for Christmas Day itself.

Here's what we know about this weekend's forecast.

Rain chances to remain high Friday, Saturday

Rain chances in Austin this week are expected to elevate to about 50% Friday day but then lower slightly to 40% Friday night into Saturday. The high is 68 degrees on Friday, and the low is 59 degrees.

The high on Saturday is 73 degrees, and the low is 62. Thunderstorms are expected to roll in Saturday night with a 50% chance, according to the weather service.

Expect a wet Christmas Eve, Christmas Day

There is a 50% chance for thunderstorms on Sunday when the high reaches 73 degrees. That chance lowers to 30% Sunday evening, mainly before 7 p.m.

Though it's short of a Christmas miracle, rain chances are expected to dip to 20% on Monday. The high on Monday is 66 degrees, and the low is 43.

