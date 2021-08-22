Austin seeks 'creative' ways to get Americans out of Kabul

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ROBERT BURNS
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. military is considering “creative ways” to get Americans and others into the Kabul airport for evacuation from Afghanistan amid “acute” security threats, Biden administration officials said, and the Pentagon on Sunday ordered six U.S. commercial airlines to help move evacuees from temporary sites outside of Afghanistan.

At the one-week mark since the Taliban completed their takeover of country by sweeping into the capital, U.S. officials expressed growing concern about the threat to the evacuation from the Islamic State group. That worry comes in in addition to obstacles to that mission from the Taliban, as well as U.S. government bureaucratic problems.

“The threat is real, it is acute, it is persistent and something we’re focused with every tool in our arsenal," said President Joe Biden's national security adviser, Jake Sullivan.

He said on CNN's “State of the Union” that 3,900 people had been airlifted out of Kabul on U.S. military flights over the past 24 hours. A U.S. defense official, speaking on condition of anonymity to provide details not yet made public, said those people were flown on a total of 23 flights — 14 by C-17 transports and nine aboard C-130 cargo planes.

That represents an increase from 1,600 flown out aboard U.S. military planes in the previous 24 hours, but it remains far below the 5,000 to 9,000 that the military says it has the capacity to airlift daily. Sullivan also said about 3,900 people were airlifted on non-U.S. military flights over the past 24 hours.

The Biden administration has given no firm estimate of the number of Americans who are seeking to get out of Afghanistan. Some have said the total is likely between 10,000 and 15.000. Sullivan said it is “several thousand.”

Secretary of State Antony Blinken acknowledged the desperate situation at the airport.

“We’ve seen these wrenching scenes of people crowded at the gates. People hurt, people killed. It’s an incredibly volatile situation and we’re very focused on that,” he said on CBS' “Face the Nation.”

The British military said Sunday another seven people had been killed in the unceasing crush of crowds outside the Kabul airport. The U.S. military took control of the airport for evacuations a week ago as the capital fell to the Taliban. But Taliban forces controlling the streets around the airport, and the throngs of people gathering outside in hope of escape, have made it difficult and dangerous for foreigners and their Afghan allies to get through.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told ABC's “This Week” that as Biden's Aug. 31 deadline for ending the evacuation operation approaches, he will recommend whether to give it more time. Tens of thousands of Americans and others have yet to flown out of the country.

The interview aired Sunday but was taped Saturday as other U.S. officials cited increased concerns about security threats at the Kabul airport from militants affiliated with the Islamic State. The U.S. Embassy issued a security warning Saturday telling citizens not to travel to the airport without individual instruction from a U.S. government representative. Officials declined to provide more specifics about the IS threat but described it as significant.

In a notice Sunday, the State Department urged people seeking to leave Afghanistan as part of an organized private evacuation effort not come to the Kabul airport “until you have received specific instructions” to do so from the U.S. Embassy’s flight organizer. The notice said that others, including American citizens, who have received specific instructions from the embassy to make their way to the airport should do so.

Austin said the airlift would continue for as long as possible.

“We’re gonna try our very best to get everybody, every American citizen who wants to get out, out,” Austin said in the interview. “And we’ve got -- we continue to look at different ways to -- in creative ways -- to reach out and contact American citizens and help them get into the airfield.” He later said this included non-Americans who qualify for evacuation, including Afghans who have applied for Special Immigrant Visas.

Austin noted that the U.S. military on Thursday had used helicopters to move 169 Americans into the airport from the grounds of a nearby hotel in the capital. That is the only announced example of U.S. forces going beyond the airport to get evacuees, who often are blocked by chaos, violence and crowds at airfield gates.

A central problem in the evacuation operation is processing evacuees once they reach other countries in the region and in Europe. Those temporary waystations, including in Qatar, Bahrain and Germany, are sometimes reaching capacity.

In an attempt to alleviate that, and to free up military aircraft for missions from Kabul, the Pentagon on Sunday activated the Civil Reserve Air Fleet. The Defense Department said 18 aircraft from six commercial airlines will be directed to ferry evacuees from interim waystations. The airlines will not fly into Afghanistan.

According to the Pentagon, the activation involves three aircraft each from American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines and Omni Air; two from Hawaiian Airlines; and four from United Airlines.

It is the first time the civil airline reserve system has been activated since 2003, when it was used for the Iraq War. The commercial airliners will retain their civilian status but the flights will be controlled by the military's Air Mobility Command.

Austin said he could not predict how long it will take the United States to complete the evacuation, which began on Aug. 14.

“In terms of what we’ll be able to accomplish going forward, you can’t -- we can’t place a, you know, a specific figure on exactly what we’ll be able to do, but I’ll just tell you that we’re going to try to exceed expectations, and do as much as we can, and take care of as many people as we can, for as long as we can,” he said.

Afghanistan will be the chief topic of discussion when Biden and leaders of the Group of Seven industrialized nations meet virtually on Tuesday.

___

Associated Press writers Lolita C. Baldor, Ellen Knickmeyer, Hope Yen, Matthew Lee and Darlene Superville contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. activates commercial planes to aid evacuees after Afghanistan

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States will use 18 commercial aircraft to help transport people who have been evacuated from Afghanistan, moving them from temporary locations after they have landed from Kabul, the Pentagon said on Sunday. The move highlights the difficulty Washington is having in carrying out the evacuation of U.S. citizens and at-risk Afghans following the Taliban's swift takeover https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/taliban-impose-some-order-around-kabul-airport-witnesses-2021-08-22, marking the third time the U.S. military has employed civilian aircraft. The aircraft would not fly into Kabul but would be used to carry people who have already been flown out of Afghanistan, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said.

  • The Latest: Britain to convene G7 meeting on Afghanistan

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he will convene a meeting of leaders from the Group of Seven nations on Tuesday for “urgent talks on the situation in Afghanistan.” MOSCOW -- Russia's president has criticized Western nations for seeking to temporarily house Afghan refugees in Central Asian countries, citing security concerns for Russia. Speaking at a meeting with top officials of the Kremlin’s United Russia party on Sunday, Vladimir Putin blasted what he described as a “humiliating approach” by Western states.

  • Latest from Afghanistan: 7 die at Kabul airport, US airlines activated to help evacuation

    President Joe Biden will address the current situation in Afghanistan. Seven people were killed as crowds continue to overwhelm Kabul's airport.

  • Photos: Evacuations from Kabul airport — fleeing the Taliban in Afghanistan

    U.S. officials say they are racing to evacuate as many people from Afghanistan as possible before the end of the month, when America's 20-year military presence in the country is scheduled to end.

  • Biden recess plan omits Afghanistan

    The White House is downplaying Afghanistan in outside-the-Beltway events during the August congressional recess, hoping voters will pay more attention to President Biden's big spending plans.Why it matters: Democrats privately fear political blowback, even though the White House insists voters aren't talking about the Kabul calamity.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat they're saying: White House senior adviser Neera Tanden didn

  • Biden administration activates U.S. airlines for Afghanistan evacuations

    The airlines will not fly directly to Afghanistan.

  • Afghan Woman Gives Birth Aboard U.S. Air Force C-17 Evacuation Flight

    U.S. Air Force Handout via ReutersIn a rare bright spot in the week since the Taliban recaptured Afghanistan, the U.S. Air Mobility Command confirmed that an Afghan woman delivered a baby girl after going into labor onboard a packed evacuation flight on Saturday. After the woman went into labor before landing at the U.S. airbase in Ramstein, Germany, where scores of evacuees are being taken, the pilot made a potentially lifesaving maneuver to save the woman’s life. “The aircraft commander decide

  • Millie Mackintosh twins in swimwear with daughter Sienna as she shows off growing baby bump

    "My little ray of sunshine."

  • Biden Considers Bringing In Commercial Airlines To Aid In Afghanistan Evacuation

    Joe Biden is considering a call to the Civil Reserve Air Fleet to help evacuees waiting at U.S. bases.

  • 'Imbecilic': Ex-UK leader Tony Blair slams Afghan withdrawal

    Tony Blair, the British prime minister who deployed troops to Afghanistan 20 years ago after the 9/11 attacks, says the U.S. decision to withdraw from the country has “every Jihadist group round the world cheering.” In a lengthy essay posted on his website late Saturday, the former Labour Party leader said the sudden and chaotic pullout that allowed the Taliban to reclaim power risked undermining everything that had been achieved in Afghanistan over the past two decades, including advances in living standards and the education of girls. "The abandonment of Afghanistan and its people is tragic, dangerous, unnecessary, not in their interests and not in ours,” said Blair who served as prime minister during 1997-2007, a period that also saw him back the U.S.-led war in Iraq in 2003.

  • Michael McDonald thankful for 'one more shot' to tour with Doobie Brothers for 50th anniversary

    Michael McDonald will join The Doobie Brothers for a 50th anniversary tour postponed from 2020 due to COVID.

  • The White House is considering ordering commercial airlines to assist in Afghanistan evacuations, reports say

    Officials may ask airlines to help voluntarily or activate the Civil Reserve Air Fleet to enlist around 20 commercial aircraft.

  • Radio host who regretted vaccine skepticism dies of COVID

    A conservative talk radio host from Tennessee who had been a vaccine skeptic until he was hospitalized from COVID-19 has died. Nashville radio station SuperTalk 99.7 WTN confirmed Phil Valentine's death in a tweet Saturday. Valentine had been a skeptic of coronavirus vaccines.

  • 10 beautiful scenic drives through national parks

    Some of the country's most beautiful sights can be seen from roads in national parks, like Going-to-the-Sun Road in Glacier National Park.

  • Pentagon enlists commercial airlines to assist Afghanistan evacuation efforts

    The Pentagon said Sunday it is formally seeking assistance from commercial airlines to help relocate evacuees from Afghanistan. Driving the news: Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has activated the first stage of the Civil Reserve Air Fleet (CRAF), asking 18 commercial aircraft from several airlines to support the U.S. military in its efforts to evacuate Americans and Afghan allies. It's the third time a CRAF was activated in the program's history. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Mar

  • U.S., Germany steer citizens away from Kabul airport

    The United States and Germany on Saturday advised their nationals in Afghanistan to avoid traveling to Kabul airport, citing security risks as thousands gathered trying to flee the country almost a week after Taliban Islamists took control.This warning comes as crowds have grown at the airport over the past week with people pleading to be allowed to leave.Video obtained by Reuters shows Afghan special forces - on Wednesday - firing gunshots to prevent Afghans from entering the airport.Pentagon spokesman John Kirby on Saturday was asked if the window of opportunity to get people out is closing:“I think we've been very honest about the fact that we know that we're fighting against both time and space. That's really -that's the race that we're in right now. And we're trying to do this as quickly and as safely as possible.”A U.S. Embassy advisory said Americans should avoid the Kabul airport gates (quote) “unless you receive individual instructions from a U.S. government representative to do so."The German Embassy also advised its local citizens not to go to the airport, warning in an email that the Taliban were conducting increasingly strict controls around the airport.The Taliban - who are trying to hammer out a new government - have urged those without travel documents to go home. According to NATO and Taliban officials, at least 12 people have been killed in and around the single runway airfield since Sunday.A senior U.S. military official said there had been short periods in the last 24 hours when the gates to Kabul airport have been closed, but no reported change in the "enemy" situation in and around the airfield.

  • At Kremlin, Merkel and Putin clash over Navalny

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday used her final official visit to Russia to tell President Vladimir Putin to free Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.”I once again demanded the release of Alexei Navalny from the Russian President and made it clear that we would stick to the matter here."But the Kremlin leader rebuffed her, saying the jailing was unrelated to politics:"As to the person that you have mentioned (Navalny), he was not sentenced for his political activity, he was punished for his criminal activity against foreign partners."The talks, as Merkel prepares to step down following elections next month, coincided with the first anniversary of Navalny's poisoning, an incident that strained Russia-Germany ties.The two leaders on Friday also addressed the crisis in Afghanistan. Putin said that other countries must not impose their political views on Afghanistan, adding that the Taliban's rule in the country is (quote) ’the reality that needs to be taken into account’."The irresponsible policy of imposing some external values (on Afghanistan) must be stopped, as well as the aspirations to introduce democracy following the patterns of other states, without consideration of the historical, national and religious traits (of the country), completely ignoring the traditions of other peoples.""In our view, the most essential thing now is to prevent the penetration of the terrorists into the territories of Afghanistan's neighbor states, including those disguised as refugees.”Merkel also weighed in on the risk of terrorism - saying the international community must stand up against it:"The danger of acute terrorism in Afghanistan can be managed at the moment. The situation has improved since 2001. But we can't rule it out completely."Merkel stressed ongoing talks with the Taliban are necessary and said (quote) "We have to accept that the Taliban received more support than we would have liked."

  • CBS News poll: Most Americans disapprove of Biden's handling of Afghanistan withdrawal

    Americans want U.S. to help Afghans who helped the U.S. military during the war.

  • Which School has the easiest, toughest non-conference schedule in the Big 12?

    Which Big 12 school has the easiest and the toughest non-conference schedule according to CBS Sports?

  • U.S. tracking ISIS threats against Kabul's airport, Americans trying to leave

    "There is no place for democracy in Islam, and we will follow what the Islamic Sharia is saying," a Taliban commander told NBC News.