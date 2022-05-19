Austin settles lawsuit with firefighter who was filmed undressing by supervisor

Austin will pay $85,000 to a female firefighter whose male supervisor hid a camera in a Fire Department dressing room to record her undressing.

The payment, authorized Thursday by the Austin City Council, ends a lawsuit firefighter Kelly Gall brought against the city over the 2017 incident. It was the latest, and possibly final, development in a case that affected the local criminal justice system by triggering the firefighters union to campaign against then-Travis County District Attorney Margaret Moore and support her election opponents.

The union accused Moore's office of seeking too light a sentence by not requiring jail time in a felony plea agreement with Lt. James Baker, the firefighter who filmed Gall.

As a result, union leaders launched a campaign to help elect a new top prosecutor.

More: Ex-firefighter pleads guilty to recording co-worker in shower

Moore — who also faced criticism that she was soft on police and did not aggressively investigate sexual assaults — lost the Democratic Party primary to José Garza in 2020. Garza, who campaigned on promises to prosecute officers who broke the law and to aggressively prosecute sexual assaults, took over the DA's office after winning the general election that November.

Thursday's settlement included only the financial payment and not a promise by the city to adopt policy changes — something it previously did in resolving a lawsuit with sexual assault survivors who said they were failed by Moore and other law enforcement officials who did not prosecute their attackers.

More: Groping complaints preceded Austin firefighter’s voyeurism arrest

In 2013, four years before the camera incident, Baker was the subject of complaints by his colleagues for how he performed medical checks on female patients. In written reports obtained by the American-Statesman, three firefighters said Baker put his hand down women's shirts for no apparent medical reason, including one after a minor traffic collision.

Story continues

The complaints were routed to the city’s medical director, then Dr. Paul Hinchey, who determined Baker did not violate any standard of medical care.

Council members did not discuss the settlement before taking a vote Thursday. It passed unanimously on consent.

Gall's lawyer, Chris Wike, did not immediately respond to a message left seeking comment.

According to court records, Gall returned from taking a call when she entered the women's restroom and encountered Baker leaving. Baker told her he had been getting soap to wash his feet.

But while preparing to shower, Gall said she discovered a spy camera on a shelf. Baker later admitted to Gall that the camera belonged to him. Baker retired within days of the incident.

In October 2018, surrounded by dozens of firefighters who had come to support Gall, Baker entered a Travis County courtroom and pleaded guilty to a charge of invasive visual recording.

The plea agreement let Baker avoid prison time under a deferred adjudication. He surrendered his credentials to be a firefighter or emergency medical technician.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Austin settles lawsuit with firefighter who was filmed undressing