Austin shooting: New suspect, 19, arrested after manhunt, police say

Authorities in Texas on Thursday arrested a 19-year-old man wanted for murder in connection with a June 12 shooting in downtown Austin that left one person dead and 13 others wounded, police said.

The suspect, De’ondre "Dre" White, was located in Killeen, Texas, after a manhunt by members of the U.S. Marshals Service's Lone Star Fugitive Task Force and the Killeen Police Department SWAT team, Killeen police said.

White was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Killeen City Jail, where he was awaiting arraignment, police said.

AUSTIN SHOOTING UPDATE: NEW SUSPECT ID'D, CHARGES AGAINST 2 JUVENILES DROPPED, POLICE SAY

Authorities identified White as a suspect Tuesday, the same day that they dropped charges that were filed against two juvenile suspects in the shooting, which occurred along Austin's Sixth Street nightlife district. They said at the time that they had questioned White and released him, but reinstated him as a suspect in the case after receiving new information from a witness.

White was already believed to have gone to Killeen, authorities said at the time.

"This case covered multiple jurisdictions and together we were able to locate and take into custody a violent fugitive," Killeen police Chief Charles Kimble said.

"At this time, we believe that Mr. White was the only shooter," Travis County District Attorney José Garza said Thursday.

The shooting is believed to have stemmed from a dispute between rival groups of teenagers, according to court documents obtained by FOX 7.

SIX FLAGS HURRICANE HARBOR: TEEN KILLED IN SHOOTING

Travis County District Attorney Jose Garza said the two juveniles who were arrested previously in the case did not have sufficient evidence against them, so the charges they faced were dismissed.

The victim who died was identified as Douglas Kantor, 25, a Michigan State graduate and Ford Motor Co. employee from Michigan, who was in Austin to visit friends, reports said.

Story continues

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The tragic incident that occurred in Austin on June 12th received nationwide attention and we are happy to report that the murder suspect is in custody," Kimble added. "We would like to thank the U.S. Marshals Service and our SWAT team for their dedication and persistence to help close a chapter in this investigation. We are glad to work with dedicated professionals that are committed to keep our communities safe regardless of boundaries."

Killeen is about 70 miles north of Austin.