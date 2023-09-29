Austin and state crime labs to get $2.3M in federal grants to reduce evidence backlog

Texas will receive more than $2.3 million in federal grants to fund crime laboratories and reduce the backlog of non-DNA forensic evidence held by the state.

U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, announced the plan Thursday as part of the Justice for All Reauthorization Act, a 2016 bill aimed at strengthening victims’ rights that the senator sponsored.

The state has a backlog of more than 28,000 pieces of forensic evidence, according to a news release from Cornyn’s office. More than half of the evidence is related to requests regarding alcohol and drug offenses.

“The tragic increase in violent crime and drug trafficking has strained law enforcement’s ability to promptly conduct forensic analysis on criminal evidence,” Sen. Cornyn said in the release. “I’m proud to have played a role in securing these funds to help reduce the backlog of forensic evidence in Austin and throughout the state and help get violent criminals off the street.”

The federal funds — nearly $2 million of which will be awarded to the governor’s office and more than $400,000 of which will go to the city of Austin — are expected to aid state and local crime laboratories in maintaining the integrity of evidence they examine and expedite the services of medical examiners, according to the release. Funds can be used on overtime pay, contracts for external evidence processing and to purchase laboratory equipment.

Austin police and the city’s Forensic Science Department serve more than a million people and plan to use the money to improve crime scene collection and interrogation efforts, according to the release. The money will likely be allocated for new equipment and training for chemists to identify synthetic opioids and relay adequate information to police and public health officials.

