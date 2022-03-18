🌱 Austin Street Center Expansion + Intoxication Assault Charges

Happy Saturday, Dallas! Let's get this day started off right. Here's everything worth knowing today in Dallas.

First, today's weather:

Mostly sunny and warmer. High: 75 Low: 51.

Here are the top three stories in Dallas today:

A Thursday night crash in Dallas leaves one man in critical condition and another man facing intoxication assault charges. The incident occurred near 900 South St. Augustine Drive and involved Jose Salas, 32-years-old, driving his 2010 Cadillac Escalade into a 2006 Toyota Matrix. The victim is currently in surgery at a local hospital, according to reports. (NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth) Are you looking for a corndog on Mar. 19's National Corndog Day? Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs will be hosting a pop-up eatery on Knox Street. They will be serving corny dogs, funnel cakes, and lemonade. You do not want to miss the festivities. (CW33 Dallas) Dallas' Austin Street Center is opening a new expansion to support the growing homeless population. The new expansion will be able to safely house around 500 people while the existing structure can house about half of that number. The new facility will also have a full commercial kitchen to provide a place to prepare food for those staying at the shelter. (NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth)

Today in Dallas:

Rockwall Community Blood Drive At The Rockwall Area Chamber of Commerce (8:00 AM)

Job Fair At Rockwall ISD (9:00 AM)

Genealogy for Beginners At Grapevine Public Library (10:30 AM)

From my notebook:

Crocodile smiles are on full display at the Dallas Zoo. Monster, the Nile croc, weighs over a thousand pounds. (Facebook)

Dallas Fire & Rescue responds to a structure fire at 2700 Dorris St. Click for the full details. (Twitter)

The City of Dallas wants to hear your feedback. Participate by filling out the 2022 Community Survey. (Twitter)

Story continues

Featured businesses:

Events:

— Nicole Fallon-Peek

— Nicole Fallon-Peek

About me: Nicole Fallon-Peek is a journalist and copywriter with a degree in Media, Culture and Communication from New York University. She has served as a freelance reporter, managing editor, copy editor, and editorial director for a variety of B2B news outlets. She currently co-owns and operates content creation agency Lightning Media Partners.

