Austin student arrested for 'terroristic' threat made to Akins Early College High School

Austin school district police arrested a student on two felony charges Friday after the student reportedly made threats to Akins Early College High School over two days, district officials said.

The student was charged with making a terroristic threat and online impersonation and arrested at about 2:15 p.m., according to a tweet from the school district. After an investigation, police officers confiscated items they believe were used in connection with the threats, the district said.

The district did not include further details about the nature of the threat, online impersonation or the confiscated items in its statement on Twitter, and a spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The student is under 18 years old and was not named.

At about 2:15 p.m. today, Austin ISD Police arrested a juvenile student on charges of making a terroristic threat and online impersonation. Both charges are felonies. — Austin ISD (@AustinISD) September 16, 2022

The arrest comes one day after district police placed Akins Early College High School on a “hold” where no one was allowed to enter or leave the building out of an abundance of caution as police investigated a social media threat, according to a separate tweet from the district.

During the hold, district police, in partnership with the Austin Police Department, moved from room to room in the building. They determined there was no danger and released students and staff from the hold after about an hour and 20 minutes.

The district said Friday that the arrested student did not have access to weapons at any time, and that students and staff were never in danger.

“Please take a moment to remind your student that all threats are taken seriously and will be investigated,” the district wrote. “The safety and security of our students and staff is our top priority.”

