Austin substitute teacher arrested on charges of indecency with a child, police say

Austin police arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting three children at an East Austin school where he worked as a substitute teacher in November, despite already being investigated for another incident, according to a copy of a probable cause arrest affidavit.

Alexander Jeffrey Hill, 41, worked at IDEA Public Schools at 5816 Wilcab Road as a substitute teacher for fourth grade English on Nov. 1, the affidavit said.

School administrators received a call from the company Kokua Group, which the school uses to provide substitute teachers, a few hours after Hill arrived at the school that morning. A person not named in the affidavit told school administrators that Hill was flagged by the Texas Department of Family Protective Services for another incident at a different IDEA school. The person said administrators should “get Hill off the campus immediately," the affidavit said.

When reached by the American-Statesman, the state department did not immediately provide a comment about Hill's previous incident.

An administrator and a teacher then escorted Hill off campus. At that time, three female students approached the teacher and said they needed to talk, the affidavit said.

One student said Hill "touched their private parts," according to the affidavit. Another student said Hill pushed them with his groin.

Hill told officers he stood behind the students while they were drawing on the board and said he leaned over them to draw something, the affidavit said. One of the students told officials that Hill whispered in her ear that she was the "best artist in the class."

Court records show that Hill was charged with three counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact, a second-degree felony that carries a sentence of two to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000. Hill has posted a $15,000 bond for each charge and is no longer in jail, court records show.

Hill obtained a lawyer with the law offices of E.G. Morris, which declined to comment.

Rebecca Suarez, spokesperson for IDEA Public Schools, sent a written statement from the school that said it is cooperating with the investigation and that Hill is no longer on the campus. The statement said the school would not be able to share further details because the investigation is ongoing.

"At IDEA Public Schools, the safety and well-being of all students is our top priority," the statement read. "IDEA is aware of allegations of indecency with a child involving a substitute teacher at one campus and allegations of prior improper behavior involving the same substitute teacher at another campus."

Suarez did not immediately respond to questions about whether the school will continue using the Kokua Group and what measures it is taking to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The Kokua Group did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Austin substitute teacher accused of indecency with a child, police say