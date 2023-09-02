Austin suburbs investing in parks, trail systems to maximize quality of life

Austin suburbs, which are some of the fastest-growing in the country, are hoping to meet residents' demands by sprucing up their parks and trail systems.

Citing the economic, health and emotional benefits of parks, many have passed or are asking voters to approve bonds to improve their parks and trails. Officials say surveys of residents uniformly cite park improvements as a top goal, and that nice parks give residents the opportunity to be outdoors, enjoy nature and increase socialization, and they help increase property values by 11% to 16%.

Here is what we know about suburban areas that have raised money or are looking to do so to improve their parks:

Round Rock's five-year bond plan OK'd in May

After having its $230 million bond proposition for parks and recreation approved in May, Round Rock is expected to complete all 11 projects within the next five years, including upgrades to its largest park, Old Settlers Park.

Parks and Recreation Assistant Director David Buzzell said the buildout of Old Settlers Park is set to start in August 2024. Other systemwide improvements will start within the next four to five months, he said.

The bond plan provides funding for several amenities in the park, including a new recreation center, the expansion of the Multipurpose Complex, replacement tennis courts and systemwide infrastructure improvements throughout the park.

Richard Hernandez says he fishes at Old Settlers Park, the crown jewel of Round Rock's park system, at least twice a week. Improvements to the park should be coming next year after the approval of a bond package in May.

The changes at Old Settlers Park will include a larger permanent stage for special events to replace the current pavilion, which was installed in the 1980s. City officials said the new pavilion will allow for bigger crowds during annual events such as Juneteenth, the Fourth of July and Light Up the Lake. It also will include a new, larger restroom facility; a replacement playground; and extensive upgrades to roads, bridges and facilities to provide built-in infrastructure for special events, city officials said.

When the pavilion was built, the city had a population of 12,740. It has grown to 126,697.

Buzzell said the park's playground, more than 10 years old, will be replaced with a larger one because of the wear and tear of constant use.

"(Damage) is fairly significant due to the high volume of use on the playground," Buzzell said. "We have to replace parts on this playground on a more frequent basis than we do any other playground besides Play for All."

Jessica Foreman helps her daughter Charlie, 5, on a swing at Round Rock's Old Settlers Park.

Other improvements in the bond plaan include:

A new recreation center to house Parks and Recreation administration offices at Old Settlers Park.

An expansion of the Rock'N River Water Park.

Citywide trail expansion to include the completion of Heritage Trail.

Improvements at Play for All Park to replace playground equipment.

Development of the Lawn at Brushy Creek.

Systemwide park improvements such as playgrounds, courts, LED light conversions and irrigation improvements through city parks.

A remodeling of the Clay Madsen Recreation Center to include a locker room redo and expansions of the weight room, multipurpose rooms and gymnasium.

An expansion of the Round Rock Sports Center.

An outdoor track in Old Settlers Park.

Multipurpose athletic fields.

Land acquisition, design, equipment, drainage and other related costs for the projects.

David Buzzell, Round Rock's assistant director of parks and recreation, visits Yonders Point in Old Settlers Park. He said the city is invested in parks to help residents maintain a good quality of life.

Buzzell said trail expansions were one of the most requested amenities in resident surveys. He said the goal of the trails is to make a bigger city seem smaller by allowing residents to walk or ride their bicycles to various areas.

Buzzell said the city is invested in parks to help residents maintain a good quality of life. They also help increase property values within a distance of 600 feet, he said.

A big part of maintaining the quality of life, Buzzell said, is replacing playground structures in the city's 36 parks. He said Round Rock's repair and replacement program prioritizes taking care of existing assets, especially with such a fast-growing community. The city spends $1 million a year repairing or replacing structures.

"The benefit to that is your park does not become an eyesore for the community," he said. "It actually reengages the community because they see the city making investments in their neighborhoods."

Jessica Forman, right, helps her daughter Liv, 11, on a playground at Old Settlers Park in Round Rock as her other children, Landry, 9, and Charlee, 5, watch. The city spends $1 million a year repairing or replacing structures in its parks.

Pflugerville completing bond projects

Aftera 2020 voter-approved bond referendum that had $43.3 million for parks and recreation projects, Pflugerville has started working on most of them.

The bond projects include:

$15.2 million for Phase 2 of 1849 Park.

$11 million for Phase 2 of Lake Pflugerville.

$7.4 million to fund neighborhood parks.

$5.6 million for land acquisition.

$1.6 million for trail improvements.

$1.6 million for a destination playground.

Parks and Recreation Director Shane Mize said all of the trail projects have been completed and have helped close gaps in its 36 miles of trails.

Expansion of the baseball and softball fields at the 323-acre 1849 Park are expected to be completed at the end of the year. Neighborhood park projects include adding amenities to Picadilly Park, a potential dog park at Wilbarger Creek Park and developing Kelly Lane Park.

Expansion of the baseball and softball fields at 1849 Park in Pflugerville, seen here during the Egg Palooza in April, are expected to be completed at the end of the year.

He said the City Council is supportive of investing in its parks and that even though the happiness that parks bring to residents cannot be measured, he knows they are very beneficial.

"Parks and Rec are one of those elements in the city that are here solely to provide quality of life," Mize said. "We don't think you become a city that serves a community well if you also aren't thinking about investing in a quality park system."

The city also will develop new parks with the bond money. Mize said some of the places the city is looking at are near the Falcon Pointe and Picadilly Ridge neighborhoods on the west side of town. He said officials are looking for land where a park could help address equity issues and to possibly create a regional park. Pflugerville currently has 600 acres of undeveloped parkland.

The city tries to update at least three playgrounds a year, including ensuring the city's 30 playgrounds are all shaded, Mize said. Currently only 25 have shade.

"We want to make sure that no matter where a kid grows up in Pflugerville," Mize said, "they have access to a quality playground that has shade."

A whooping crane stops at Old Settlers Park, the largest park in Round Rock.

San Marcos looks for trail to extend past I-35

In San Marcos, officials are seeking money to connect the east and west sides of the city with the extension of a 1.7-mile path.

The trail, known as the San Marco River Shared Use Pathway, provides connectivity for the city's Visitor Center, 12 parks, downtown and Texas State University. The extension will connect the east side of San Marcos by going under Interstate 35 and its access roads.

Parks and Recreation Director Jamie Lee said the city submitted a community funding project request of $986,346 to U.S. Rep. Greg Casar, D-Austin. Lee said Congress is set to consider the funding by the end of the year.

She said the new project will provide a safer way for residents to travel by foot or bike and give them the east-west connection they have been asking for.

"It's something that's necessary to provide safe pedestrian and bicycling access for our community," Lee said. "It provides access to community services. (It will be a new) amenity to folks on the east side that isn't easily accessible right now."

The city is also expected to replace its oldest playground, installed in the 1990s, after it was damaged by a drunken driver. Replacement of the playground in City Park is expected to begin in December.

Lee said the replacement will include outdoor fitness equipment and a ninja course, and will be accessible to those with disabilities.

"All our playgrounds are going through updating," Lee said. "We've tried to ensure that our playgrounds are updated within every five to 10 years."

Williamson County asking for $59 million in bonds

On Nov. 7, voters in fast-growing Williamson County will decide on a $59 million bond proposal for park improvements and acquisitions.

The most expensive projects are $25 million for future parkland and $16 million for the county's Expo Center in Taylor to build a covered arena with restrooms and showers, and to buy land to accommodate expanded facilities.

The plan also includes $3.9 million to build an adventure course at Twin Lakes Park and to expand parking at the Twin Lakes Family YMCA, along with $3 million to connect the Brushy Creek Regional Trail between the Fern Bluff Municipal Utility District and Round Rock.

A fifth item is $2.9 million to build a 2.8-mile trail connection along Berry Creek between Berry Springs Park and Preserve and Georgetown’s Westside Park.

From left, Southwestern University students Scott Johnson, Lukas Silvius and Dominick Arnold fish from the banks of the San Gabriel River at Blue Hole Park in Georgetown. The city is contemplating improvements to the park in the near future.

Georgetown calls for bond vote

Looking to invest in its 46 parks, Georgetown officials called a bond election for Nov. 7 that includes $49 million for parks and recreation improvements.

The biggest projects are a 30,000-square-foot expansion of the recreation center to include a third gym, more parking and improvements to the indoor pool.

Officials said the bond projects will allow the city to better serve its residents.

“The city of Georgetown’s population has more than doubled in the last 15 years, and many of our most visited facilities are undersized in relation to the number of residents we serve today,” Mayor Josh Schroeder said. “These projects would serve people of all ages in all parts of the community while also reducing operating costs and saving taxpayers money long term.”

City officials are also contemplating improvements to Blue Hole Park in the near future.

Parks and Recreation Director Kimberly Garrett said the improvements would help the city make downtown more attractive. She said the idea is to develop the popular park, which features a lagoon surrounded by limestone bluffs five blocks from downtown, into something more usable with soft grass areas and picnic space.

Another of the city's goals is to be able to accommodate population growth. Garrett said the planning for that involves acquiring land to develop parks. Georgetown has 300 acres of undeveloped parkland, 90 of which are on the west side of the city, which is quickly developing. Garrett said current acquisition efforts are focused on the southeast area of Georgetown.

The San Gabriel River flows through Blue Hole Park in Georgetown. The popular park features a lagoon surrounded by limestone bluffs five blocks from downtown.

