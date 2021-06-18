Austin teenager admits to spray painting more than a dozen area businesses

Jun. 18—AUSTIN — A 17-year-old Austin boy turned himself in to police for reportedly spray painting more than a dozen area buildings.

The teenager turned himself in on June 11 — the day after graffiti was discovered at Bendixen Jewelry, 401 Main St. N., and International Word Fellowship Church, 827 Fourth Ave. NE., according to a news release from the Austin Police Department.

Officers followed up with the teenager and his family and the teen reportedly confessed to spray painting multiple businesses and public properties in the city after he saw posts about it on Facebook.

The teen reported he spray painted about 15 different businesses and public properties in the city after he saw other graffiti and wanted to do it, too, the news release states.

The teen reported he spray painted the the word "Bozo," the numbers "666" and a pentagram on the buildings with black and silver spray paint. The teen was out for about an hour.

The Austin Police Department is compiling data on the damage and cost of repair in this case, the department wrote in its release. "Once complete, all reports will be sent to the Mower County Attorney's Office for review and appropriate charges."