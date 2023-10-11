Austin tells Zelenskyy US remains focused on supporting Ukraine and will ‘dig deep to meet most urgent needs’

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin has assured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of the continued and uninterrupted supply of all necessary weapons to Ukraine, a press release from the president reads.

Austin gave Zelenskyy the U.S. assurances on Oct. 11. during their meeting in Brussels, Belgium, where the Ukraine Defense Contact Group is being held.

Read also: Sullivan says US can simultaneously back Ukraine and Israel against aggressors

The United States has sufficient resources to provide Ukraine with the necessary capabilities and remains focused on supporting Ukraine, the Pentagon chief said, providing and update on the delivery progress of additional air defense systems to Ukraine.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Zelenskyy praised the United States' unwavering defense and political support for Ukraine and reiterated the importance of strengthening Ukraine's air defenses on the eve of the winter season. He also thanked Washington for a new military assistance package and informed about the urgent needs of the Ukrainian Army, noting in particular mentioning the importance of frontline air defense and electronic warfare systems, and artillery shells.

Read also: Germany to transfer more IRIS-T and Patriot systems to Ukraine

Austin had earlier announced that the United States would send another $200 million security package to Ukraine, including munitions for a new air defense system, artillery, anti-tank and anti-drone weapons.

“We’re here to dig deep to meet Ukraine’s most urgent needs. (…) Ukraine matters because Russian aggression clearly challenges our NATO allies,” Austin said.

Zelenskyy, who touched down in Brussels after visiting Romania, also met for the first time with the new chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Charles Q. Brown.

The White House said it would be able to support both Israel, which was attacked by Hamas, and Ukraine, against the backdrop of the war in the Middle East. Austin said U.S. support for Israel’s security “will remain ironclad,” signaling that the Pentagon was gearing up to support Israel in its war against Hamas.

Read also: UK announced major new support package for Ukraine's counter-offensive

U.S. newspaper the Wall Street Journal wrote that U.S. senators are discussing an annual aid package for Kyiv worth between $60 billion and $100 billion.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine