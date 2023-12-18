Austin, top US officials in Israel on a mission: Curb civilian Gaza deaths. Live updates

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin met with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant in Tel Aviv on Tuesday as the Biden administration increased pressure on Israel to curb civilian deaths in its devastating military campaign in the Gaza Strip.

"Productive meeting today with Gallant to discuss Israel’s ongoing campaign to defeat Hamas, to include objectives, phasing, and protecting civilians," Austin said in a social media post.

Austin said the talks also focused on Iran-backed threats across the region, and the shared commitment of Israel and the U.S. to counter this "aggression."

The meeting came the same day Human Rights Watch issued a report accusing the Israeli government of committing a war crime by deliberately starving Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip.

Austin had earlier posted photos of his arrival on social media, pledging to "reiterate America’s ironclad commitment to Israel, discuss (Israeli military) ops to dismantle Hamas, & underscore the need to protect civilians from harm & enable the flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza."

The Gaza Health Ministry has put the Palestinian death toll at more than 18,000 since the war began Oct. 7, when Hamas militants crashed across the Israeli border and killed 1,200 people before seizing more than 240 as hostages.

Palestinians look at the destruction of the Al-Gatshan family building after an Israeli strike in Nusseirat refugee camp, central Gaza Strip, on Dec. 18, 2023.

Developments:

∎ Four more Israeli troops were killed in combat Sunday and another soldier died of his wounds, the army announced Monday. That raised the military death toll for the war to 127.

∎ The Israeli military said it uncovered a cache of guns and suitcases with more than $1.3 million in the northern Gaza home of a senior Hamas official.

Outraged family buries hostage killed by IDF, vows to 'shake the country': Live updates

Human Rights Watch accuses Israel of war crimes in Gaza

The Israeli government is committing a war crime by deliberately starving Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip, Human Rights Watch said in a report issued Monday. The international advocacy group accused Israeli forces of intentionally blocking the delivery of food, water and fuel while "willfully impeding" distribution of humanitarian aid. The report calls on the Israeli government to halt attacks on infrastructure necessary for the survival of the civilian population, to lift its blockade of Gaza and to restore power and water to the battered enclave.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Israeli military have repeatedly defended the attacks on apparently civilian targets by accusing Hamas of hiding among the civilian population and using people as human shields.

"World leaders should be speaking out against this abhorrent war crime, which has devastating effects on Gaza’s population," said Omar Shakir, Israel and Palestine director at Human Rights Watch.

More world leaders are joining that chorus almost daily. The foreign ministers of France, Germany and the United Kingdom on Sunday called for a “sustainable” cease-fire, saying too many civilians have been killed.

Hamas urges UN to protect hospitals in Gaza

Hamas leaders called on the U.N. and other international organizations to protect health facilities in Gaza from "brutal war crimes" and provide them with the tools to continue functioning. The militants said Nassar Hospital was targeted by Israel bombs late Sunday and Al-Shifa Hospital early Monday, in both cases resulting in the death of civilians. Hamas called on the international community to hold Israel accountable for "horrific crimes against civilians and the medical sector, which is exposed to systematic bombing around the clock."

