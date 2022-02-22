Austin TV station KVUE getting new ownership

In a multibillion private equity deal, Austin television station KVUE, previously owned by Tegna, is being acquired by Cox Media Group. Contributed by KVUE

Austin television station KVUE, the metro area's ABC network affiliate, will soon have a new owner.

KVUE was part of a multibillion-dollar deal that saw Tegna, a company that owns more than 60 TV stations across the country, enter an agreement to be sold to private equity firms Standard General and Apollo Global.

Apollo Global owns 71% of Atlanta-based Cox Media Group, which as part of the deal will acquire KVUE and four other TV stations in Texas — WFAA and KMPX in Dallas and KHOU and KTBU in Houston

In a letter to KVUE employees, Tegna CEO Dave Loguee wrote: "We are confident that, like us, (Cox Media Group) recognizes your great work serving our audiences and that these stations will continue to thrive under CMG’s leadership. In fact, your work serving Austin has been nothing short of extraordinary and is a key reason that CMG was so interested in acquiring KVUE."

Loguee also wrote that Cox Media Group "has committed that for at least one year after the close of the transaction your compensation package and your benefits will be as good or better than what you hold now" with Tegna.

The deal was approved by the Tegna board, but remains subject to approval by Tegna shareholders and regulatory approvals. It is expected to close in the second half of 2022.

Upon completion of the transaction, Tegna will become a private company and its shares will no longer be traded on the New York Stock Exchange.

Tegna, based in Tysons Corner, Va., was created in 2015 when Gannett Co. split into two publicly traded companies. Tegna took control of broadcast television and digital media divisions of the old Gannett, while Gannett's publishing interests were spun off as a separate company that retained the Gannett name.

With 64 television stations in 51 U.S. markets, Tegna is the largest owner of top 4 network affiliates in the top 25 markets among independent station groups. The company also owns the True Crime Network, Twist and Quest.

Tegna also offers a digital advertising service called Premion, which is expected to operate as a standalone business that is majority owned by Cox Media Group and Standard General.

The Austin American-Statesman was owned by Cox Media Group before being acquired by GateHouse Media in 2018 for $47.5 million. GateHouse and Gannett merged in 2019 and took the name Gannett. The Statesman is now owned by Gannett.

