Austin Vannoy of Georgia is the first Brightway Insurance Franchise Owner to come from the company's Independent Agent program

VALDOSTA, Ga., April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While the country's response to the Coronavirus has caused many business operations to pause, Brightway Insurance remains committed to customers and to people who want to build their own business with the holistic support Brightway offers. The company is pleased to introduce Austin Vannoy as the first person to transition from the company's Independent Agent program to become a Brightway Franchise Owner with the opening of Brightway, The Vannoy Agency in Valdosta. Vannoy started with Brightway a year ago as one of the first insurance professionals to enter the company's new pathway to agency ownership -- the Independent Agent program.

"I wanted the ability to be able to truly help the people in my community and with Brightway I'm able to do that and much more," said Vannoy. "This opportunity means freedom for my family. It gives us the ability to generate the life of our dreams."

Brightway is a recession-proof company in the multi-billion-dollar Personal Lines insurance industry. Its low-risk, high-reward business opportunities allow people from a wide variety of backgrounds to prosper. A centralized team of experts provides training and support in areas including Customer Service, Accounting, Marketing, Distribution, Business Analytics, Carrier Appointments, Licensing, Onboarding, Training, Hiring and Retaining personnel. The company's signature after-the-sale service empowers franchisees to focus on new business sales and provides their customers the personalized service they deserve.

In addition to providing holistic business support, Brightway has relationships with hundreds of insurance companies, giving Franchise Owners like Vannoy the ability to offer more choice in insurance brands to consumers. During tough financial times, having options is incredibly important for consumers.

"We're thrilled to see Austin Vannoy become the first person to graduate from our Independent Agent program to Agency Owner," said Brightway President and CEO Michael Miller. "Independent Agents must meet criteria before they qualify to become an Agency Owner, and he has demonstrated that he's ready to take the next step. With his understanding of the industry and his customers' needs and the holistic business support we provide, we're confident he'll be incredibly successful and are here to help him every step of the way."

While many businesses depend greatly on the economy to profit off of the sale of goods, Brightway Franchise Owners earn residual income year-after-year for as long as each policy sold is in place, no matter the economic forecast.

Brightway Insurance is a national property/casualty insurance distribution company with more than $660 million in annualized written premium, making it one of the largest Personal Lines agencies in the U.S.

Brightway's focus is on producing Win, Win, Win outcomes for consumers by offering customized insurance solutions and for people wishing to sell insurance by providing business opportunities that span from single Agent to multi-unit enterprises. Regardless of the path taken, Brightway provides the support necessary to consistently outsell other insurance agents.