Austin video contest shares importance of flood safety

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Spring is the time of year when Central Texas is prone to possible flash flooding being that it’s the rainiest season. The City of Austin Watershed Protection Department wants to get the message out about the importance of flood safety using the four words “Turn Around, Don’t Drown.”

Vickie Pugh, the watershed protection department’s community engagement specialist, talked with meteorologist Rich Segal about this year’s Flood Safety Contest.

Students in grades 6 through 12 are being asked to make a 30-second video showing how people in our community are paying attention when roads are flooded. It’s a safety campaign, especially important for students who will soon be drivers.

This is the second year of this public service announcement contest. Last year’s contest was highly successful.

The deadline to submit a video is March 31.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.