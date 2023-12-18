Austin visits Israel and warns Iran on Houthis

STORY: Mounting attacks by the Iran-aligned Yemeni Houthi militant group on ships are disrupting maritime trade as leading global freight firms reroute around the Cape of Good Hope to avoid the Suez Canal.

The Red Sea attacks have showed the ability of Middle Eastern paramilitary forces backed by Iran to upset global trade at a time when Tehran and its proxies are positioning themselves against the United States and Israel.

In a joint statement with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv on Monday, Austin also vowed to continue to support Israel's fight against Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, while ensuring humanitarian aid coming into the territory to provide for hundreds of thousands of Palestinians displaced by the fighting.