Austin Water employee accused of raping, running over woman in city-issued truck

An Austin Water employee is accused by police of raping a woman he picked up in Southeast Austin in a city-owned truck while on the clock.

The woman’s hands got caught in the truck’s passenger window, and the employee dragged her as he drove off and ran her over, police allege in the man's arrest affidavit.

Corie Darian Cornist Jr., 31, was arrested Friday and charged with sexual assault. He has posted his $150,000 bail, and his release from the Travis County Jail was pending Tuesday afternoon.

Officials with Austin Water are aware of the criminal investigation and said Cornist has been placed on leave.

The attack reportedly happened Friday morning, police said. Responding to a 911 call, an officer found the woman in the 4700 block of Cedargrove Drive, off South Pleasant Valley Road, bleeding from a bad leg injury, and her hip appeared to be broken, the affidavit says.

Corie Darian Cornist Jr.

After she was taken to a hospital, the officer obtained residential video footage, which captured the moment in which she was dragged. In the video, the truck appeared to belong to Austin Water, "as the markings on the side were consistent with that agency," the court document says.

"The sound on the video also picked up the victim's cries in pain and for help," the affidavit says.

While the officer was still at the scene, a man approached him who identified himself as city of Austin employee Corie Cornist, the court document says. He told the officer he had given a woman a ride in the area and then got the woman to exit his truck because she was acting strangely, the court document says.

Cornist stated that he knew the woman was being dragged, but he didn't stop, the affidavit says. He then drove his city-owned truck to Austin Water's station on Webberville Road, where he got his personal vehicle and drove back to the scene, he told the officer.

At the hospital, the woman told police that she was walking near the Walmart near Ben White Boulevard and Interstate 35 when a man in a large white truck asked if she wanted a ride. The man then asked her if she wanted to make some money by performing oral sex on him, the affidavit says.

She said no, and the man got angry. He then pulled over in the 4700 block of Cedargrove Drive and raped her, the court document says. She said, "No! No! No! You're raping me," and he responded, "I know," she told police.

She escaped, but he took her phone, the document says. As she reached in the window to get it back, Cornist rolled up the window and started driving.

"Eventually, the victim broke free and was run over by the truck," the court document says.

Cornist was on duty and working for Austin Water the morning of the incident, and GPS data on his city-issued truck showed he was in the area where the woman was assaulted, the affidavit says. Cornist dropped the truck off at Austin Water's station on Webberville Road, but he never clocked out of work and left without notifying his supervisor.

Once detectives gathered more information, they reached out to Cornist again, but he declined to give a statement to the Austin police Special Investigations Unit, court documents say.

Cornist has worked for Austin Water since September 2013, the agency said.

“Austin Water is aware of the criminal investigation regarding Corie D. Cornist, who was taken into police custody on Friday," the department said in a statement. "Mr. Cornist was placed on leave immediately. As a fair chance employer, the city will take the appropriate steps pending the outcome of the investigation.”

Before this incident, Cornist did not have a criminal history in Texas, according to state Department of Public Safety records.

However, "the city allows criminal background investigations to be conducted in limited circumstances," Austin Water said in a statement. "This work area does not require a criminal background investigation."

All charges are merely accusations by law enforcement until, and unless, a suspect is convicted of a crime. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in court.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Austin Water employee charged with raping, running over woman in truck