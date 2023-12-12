Austin Water employee charged with possession of child pornography

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Police arrested Austin Water employee Mark Raymond on Nov. 29 for possession of child pornography, a third-degree felony. The arrest happened during Raymond’s shift at a city job site, marking the second felony arrest of an Austin Water employee while on duty since June 2022, according to the city and arrest records.

Raymond, 61, is a wastewater pipeline technician associate, according to Austin Water. He is accused of possessing at least seven videos of children engaged in sex acts that were shared through the Kik Messenger app. Police began investigating him in May after receiving a cybercrime tip submitted to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, according to an arrest affidavit.

As of Dec. 8, Raymond remained employed and stationed at the utility’s Webberville Service Center – the same location former wastewater employee Corie Cornist worked, the utility confirmed.

Cornist, 33, was arrested in June 2022 on charges of sexual assault and robbery. Cornist is accused of picking up a woman outside a south Austin Walmart while driving an Austin Water truck. He allegedly sexually assaulted the woman in the city truck, took her phone, dragged her outside the vehicle and ran her over, causing serious injuries, according to an arrest affidavit.

Cornist resigned in August 2022, and his charges remain pending, according to Austin Water and court records.

Raymond’s defense attorney, Gene Anthes, would not comment on the case beyond saying the charges against his client were allegations, and they would be fighting them in court. Cornist’s attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

An Austin Water spokesperson confirmed both Cornist and Raymond worked at the same station. The utility said it is aware of Raymond’s arrest and would not comment on the “active investigation.”

“As a fair chance employer, the City does not monitor the criminal charges or arrests of all employees,” the spokesperson said in an email. “Situations are handled on a case-by-case basis. City policy requires certain employees, like CDL (commercial driver license) holders or employees whose jobs require a criminal background check, to self-report arrests to the City, since that may impact their ability to perform their job. We do not comment on personnel matters.

Raymond completed a CDL application in the past, according to his arrest affidavit. He was given a $20,000 bond. On Nov. 27, an order of commitment stated Raymond was not allowed to access, use or possess a smartphone or other personal computer or other device, at that time.

Austin Water did not respond to KXAN’s specific questions about what current job duties and computer access Raymond had following his arrest.

KXAN reported in 2018 on another city employee, Ramon Arroyo, who was kept onboard by the city through two sex offense arrests. Arroyo was employed in the city’s IT department.

