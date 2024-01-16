Austin weather: Thursday will be the warmest day of the week — but it won't last long

Austinites can expect some respite from the frigid weather later this week, but only for a day or so.

The high Tuesday in Austin is 33 degrees, but the low is expected to drop to 13 degrees in the evening, according to the National Weather Service office at Camp Mabry. Conditions warm slightly Wednesday, when the high is 46 degrees and the low is 33.

More: Volunteers deliver hot meals to unhoused people during frigid temperatures in Austin

Warm weather expected Thursday ... and that's it

Thursday is by far the warmest day of the week when the high is forecast to be 68 degrees, a 22-degree increase from Wednesday. Meteorologists anticipate the low will drop to 32 degrees Thursday night.

Friday's temperatures return to Wednesday's level with a high of 46 degrees. The low drops to 24 on Friday night.

More: Austin's temperature was 26 degrees Monday. Here are the 5 major cities it was colder than

Austinites can expect sun Tuesday through Saturday, according to the weather service. Clouds start to move in Saturday, when the high is 44 degrees and the low is 35. Clouds remain through Sunday, which has a high of 48 and a low of 41, and Monday, when rain and thunderstorms are likely. The chance for thunderstorms on Monday is 70%, and the high is 61 degrees.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: When will Austin's weather get warmer? Soon, but won't last for long