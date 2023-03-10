Austin woman sentenced to over 9 years for overdose deaths in Mower County

Mar. 9—AUSTIN — A 44-year-old Austin woman was sentenced to 110 months in prison during a Mower County District Court hearing Thursday, March 9, 2023, for her role in selling fentanyl to two Austin residents that later died of an overdose.

Yashica Shenay Thomas pleaded guilty in January 2023 to two felony third-degree murder charges in two separate cases as part of a plea deal that dismissed felony manslaughter and drugs charges in three cases.

As part of the plea deal, the prosecution did not argue for consecutive sentences and agreed not to seek the maximum sentence allowed.

District Judge Natalie Martinez sentenced Thomas to 86 months in prison in one case and to 110 months in another. The sentences will run concurrently.

Martinez credited Thomas with 191 days for time served.

According to court documents:

Thomas sold fentanyl to two people in their early 20s who later died due to the toxic effects of fentanyl. In both cases, Thomas told law enforcement she sold drugs to sustain her personal drug habit.

The first death,

a 22-year-old Austin man

, occurred in March 2022 in a northwest Austin residence.

Thomas told police that he bought 0.17 grams of fentanyl from her and that he had intended to come back and buy more but he ended up overdosing.

The second death,

a 22-year-old Austin woman

, occurred in May 2022 in a southwest Austin residence. When questioned by police, Thomas admitted to selling drugs.

She told police she sold about 0.7 grams of fentanyl to the woman who had died that day of an overdosed.

Thomas has been in custody in the Mower County Jail since Aug. 22, 2022.